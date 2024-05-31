SLO County native is the caddy for the world’s No. 2 golfer. They just won a PGA major

Austin Kaiser grew up hitting the links at Atascadero’s Chalk Mountain golf course in the summers — mostly teaching himself the game — while his parents worked full-time jobs.

Now Kaiser, 32, is the caddy for the No. 2 golfer in the world, Xander Schauffele, according to the latest Official Golf World Rankings.

Kaiser has handled the bag for the past nine years for his former college teammate at San Diego State University, with whom he has developed a close friendship, and the two recently reached a long anticipated goal when Schauffele won his first PGA major championship in May.

After Schauffele’s clutch performance at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, resulted in a one-stroke win at 21-under, Kaiser and Schauffele clenched in a victorious embrace, an image shared across sports media outlets far and wide.

The win celebrated not only four rounds of masterful golf but years of Schauffele’s struggle to win one of golf’s top tournaments of the year, a major, with Kaiser by his side. Schauffele now has 11 professional wins, the biggest of them the most recent.

“It was the hardest thing we’ve ever done,” said Kaiser. “We were so relieved.”

Atascadero High School grad Austin Kaiser, left, and Xander Schauffele celebrate Schauffele’s PGA Championship win on May 19, 2024, at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky. Kaiser now caddies for Schauffele.

The road to professional golf

Kaiser’s road to becoming a professional golf caddy who now rubs elbows with the likes of pro stars Justin Thomas, Jason Day and Jordan Spieth started in relative obscurity.

Kaiser, who attended Atascadero High School, didn’t have a coach as a kid and didn’t get serious individual guidance until college.

“I was pretty much self-taught,” Kaiser said. “I picked up some things from my dad, who knew a bit about the game. But I mostly just learned on my own. While my parents (Bob and Popie Kaiser) were working, they’d have me go to the golf course, and that way I got better.”

Kaiser showed talent at a young age, earning All-League status for each of his four years as a Greyhound, graduating in 2010 and then moving on to Allan Hancock College.

Kaiser posted personal lows of 67 at Hunter Ranch Golf Course and a 65 at Chalk Mountain. He won the Atascadero City Championship in 2011 as a Hancock sophomore with scores of 66 and 69.

While competing in a tournament in community college, a San Diego State golf coach saw him play, was impressed, and offered him a 50% scholarship.

“I said, ‘Heck yeah,’” Kaiser said. “San Diego is an awesome place. It’s where I still live now.”

Schauffele, who grew up in San Diego, became a close friend of Kaiser’s while they both competed for the Aztecs. They dedicated lots of time to practicing together and traveled on road trips.

“We often drove together since the team was big and there were two groups,” Kaiser said. “We hung out a lot. ... He tries to maintain a calm demeanor in public, but he can be funny just hanging out. Everybody needs some balance and we can flip that switch from being friends to coworkers.”

Now, Kaiser is mingling with some of the top names in the sport.

“I talk to Justin Thomas quite a bit, and Jason Day, who was one of my favorite players along with Tiger Woods, has been really nice to me and always says ‘hi,’” Kaiser said. “Some of these guys give me their phone numbers and we chat quite a bit actually. It’s all a little overwhelming at times after coming from a small, close-knit town (to life on the PGA Tour).”

Cameron Champ, right, shakes hands with Xander Schauffele after their third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin.

Developing caddy skills

Kaiser says he was a “terrible caddy” when he started with Schauffele in 2016. But he since has learned some tricks of the trade, picking up on cues from famous caddies like Jim “Bones” Mackay, Phil Mickelson’s longtime caddy who also served as Justin Thomas’ full-time caddy until April. And Kaiser has learned from Spieth’s caddy Michael Greller as well.

“I watch how they talk to their guys and try to apply some of that to (the caddy relationship with Schauffele) and our dynamic,” Kaiser said. “I also spend a lot of time preparing for a course in advance to offer any tips on how to play each hole, and we work with stat guys, too.”

Kaiser said that the golf experience when Tiger Woods plays is unique, and one that requires players to concentrate when it comes to fan behavior because of Woods’ widespread popularity.

“If you’re playing in front of him, fans will run to your hole to try to get in position to watch him,” Kaiser said. “It’s pretty brutal (for other golfers). Of course, he’s great for the game and it’s awesome to have him out there.”

Often close but not in the winner’s circle in majors, Schauffele finally has earned a coveted victory, and now Kaiser thinks it will spur him to “go on a tear.”

“He has opened up the cap,” Kaiser said. “I think he’s playing with house money now, and it will be lighter on him subconsciously.”

Recalling his San Luis Obispo County days, Kaiser remembers the steepness of Hole 13 at Chalk Mountain, and the distinctive set-up of Hunter Ranch in Paso Robles, which overlooks wine country, Sensorio and Highway 46 East on different holes.

“Hunter Ranch was my favorite course,” Kaiser said. “I worked there for awhile. It also is really different how it’s set up. I tell that to people often.”

And by now, Kaiser has seen plenty of golf courses across the country.