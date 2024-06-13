SLO County all-league baseball teams named. Find out who was honored

I am excited to announce my commitment to Cal Poly! I would like to thank Coach Moir and the whole Mustang staff for believing in me. I also want to thank my Mom and Dad for the constant support, and my coaches for helping me get to where I am today! @seth_mo @CalPolyBaseball pic.twitter.com/1uhEjWfEzy

— Quincy Winkler (@quincy_winkler) July 18, 2023