SLO County all-league baseball teams named. Find out who was honored
The San Luis Obispo County all-league baseball selections have been named.
Here are the results from each of the three respective leagues with SLO County teams:
SLO County Mountain League baseball
First team
Pitcher/Infield: Drew Cappel, Atascadero
Infield: Jarom Damery, Atascadero
Pitcher/Infield: Luke Plaza, Arroyo Grande
Pitcher/Infield: Tyler Stephens, San Luis Obispo
Second team
Pitcher/Infield: Chase Viale, Atascadero
Pitcher/Infield: Jack Thompson, Atascadero
Infield: James Bishop, Arroyo Grande
Infield: Mason Clark, Arroyo Grande
Infield: Chris Johnson, San Luis Obispo
Honorable mention
Zach Savino, Atascadero
Addison Janiowicz, Arroyo Grande
Felix Stork, San Luis Obispo
Sunset League baseball
First team
Infield: Thomas Glenn, Mission Prep
Outfield: Brayden Mott, Mission Prep
Pitcher: Brody Warwick, Mission Prep
Second team
Utility: Hunter Drake, Mission Prep
Pitcher: Henry Irwin, Mission Prep
Pitcher: Emmett Wilson, Morro Bay
Infield: Quentin Crotts, Morro Bay
Honorable mention
Isaac Townsend, Mission Prep
Caleb Calhoun, Morro Bay
Ocean League baseball
MVP: Quincy Winkler, Templeton
Pitcher of the year: Braydon Hoier, Paso Robles
First team
Shortstop/pitcher: Marcus Garcia, Paso Robles
Second base/pitcher: Talen Freitas, Paso Robles
Outfield/pitcher: Jaiden Soboleski, Paso Robles
Centerfield: Kade Mitchell, Paso Robles
Centerfield: Andrew Raab, Templeton
Shortstop: Monroe Hamers, Templeton
Catcher: Luke Stetz, Templeton
Outfield: Griffin Groshart, Nipomo
Outfield/pitcher: Blayne Lowry
Second team
Outfield: Xander Hermanson, Paso Robles
Catcher: Casey Prieto, Paso Robles
Right field: Ethan Meyers, Templeton
Second base/pitcher: Charlie Kline, Templeton
Second base: Austin Jones, Nipomo
Designated hitter: Aden Willis, Nipomo
Honorable mention
Catcher: Emmett Dobroth, Paso Robles
Pitcher: Colby Sims, Templeton
Shortstop: Rowan Horton, Nipomo
I am excited to announce my commitment to Cal Poly! I would like to thank Coach Moir and the whole Mustang staff for believing in me. I also want to thank my Mom and Dad for the constant support, and my coaches for helping me get to where I am today! @seth_mo @CalPolyBaseball pic.twitter.com/1uhEjWfEzy
— Quincy Winkler (@quincy_winkler) July 18, 2023