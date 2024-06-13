Advertisement

SLO County all-league baseball teams named. Find out who was honored

nick wilson
·2 min read

The San Luis Obispo County all-league baseball selections have been named.

Here are the results from each of the three respective leagues with SLO County teams:

SLO County Mountain League baseball

First team

Pitcher/Infield: Drew Cappel, Atascadero

Infield: Jarom Damery, Atascadero

Pitcher/Infield: Luke Plaza, Arroyo Grande

Pitcher/Infield: Tyler Stephens, San Luis Obispo

Second team

Pitcher/Infield: Chase Viale, Atascadero

Pitcher/Infield: Jack Thompson, Atascadero

Infield: James Bishop, Arroyo Grande

Infield: Mason Clark, Arroyo Grande

Infield: Chris Johnson, San Luis Obispo

Honorable mention

Zach Savino, Atascadero

Addison Janiowicz, Arroyo Grande

Felix Stork, San Luis Obispo

Luke Plaza pitched the later innings for the Eagles. Arroyo Grande High School fell to Garces Memorial from Bakersfield 6-4 in a baseball playoff on May 14, 2024.
Luke Plaza pitched the later innings for the Eagles. Arroyo Grande High School fell to Garces Memorial from Bakersfield 6-4 in a baseball playoff on May 14, 2024.

Sunset League baseball

First team

Infield: Thomas Glenn, Mission Prep

Outfield: Brayden Mott, Mission Prep

Pitcher: Brody Warwick, Mission Prep

Second team

Utility: Hunter Drake, Mission Prep

Pitcher: Henry Irwin, Mission Prep

Pitcher: Emmett Wilson, Morro Bay

Infield: Quentin Crotts, Morro Bay

Honorable mention

Isaac Townsend, Mission Prep

Caleb Calhoun, Morro Bay

Thomas Glenn scores for the Royals around catcher Josue Garcia. Mission Prep lost a 6-5 decision to Pioneer Valley in a baseball game that went 11 innings May 10, 2024.
Thomas Glenn scores for the Royals around catcher Josue Garcia. Mission Prep lost a 6-5 decision to Pioneer Valley in a baseball game that went 11 innings May 10, 2024.

Ocean League baseball

MVP: Quincy Winkler, Templeton

Pitcher of the year: Braydon Hoier, Paso Robles

First team

Shortstop/pitcher: Marcus Garcia, Paso Robles

Second base/pitcher: Talen Freitas, Paso Robles

Outfield/pitcher: Jaiden Soboleski, Paso Robles

Centerfield: Kade Mitchell, Paso Robles

Centerfield: Andrew Raab, Templeton

Shortstop: Monroe Hamers, Templeton

Catcher: Luke Stetz, Templeton

Outfield: Griffin Groshart, Nipomo

Outfield/pitcher: Blayne Lowry

Second team

Outfield: Xander Hermanson, Paso Robles

Catcher: Casey Prieto, Paso Robles

Right field: Ethan Meyers, Templeton

Second base/pitcher: Charlie Kline, Templeton

Second base: Austin Jones, Nipomo

Designated hitter: Aden Willis, Nipomo

Honorable mention

Catcher: Emmett Dobroth, Paso Robles

Pitcher: Colby Sims, Templeton

Shortstop: Rowan Horton, Nipomo