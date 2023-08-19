Slippery Rock looks to compete in District 10 with inexperienced football team

The start of the 2023 District 10 football season is right around the corner. Visit GoErie.com throughout August for updated videos and photos from team camps. Here is one in a series of previews for all 39 D-10 teams:

Slippery Rock Rockets

Coach: Larry Wendereusz (8th season, 35-38)

2022 record: 7-5 (3-4 Region 3)

2022 playoff results: Defeated Oil City 41-28 in the District 10 Class 3A quarterfinals and Hickory 28-0 in the semifinals before losing to Grove City 42-23 in the D-10 championship.

Assistant coaches: Michael Buchert, Tad Campagna, Eli Christy, Cam Neal, John Sabo, Russ Sarver, Chris Saunders, Gabe Schwartz, Don Smith, Mike Wendereusz

More: Preseason prep: Everything you need to know for the 2023 District 10 football season

The new Rockets

Slippery Rock will have a new look this year as the Rockets return just three starters on offense and three on defense. Most of the losses are to graduation, while Ohio State baseball commit Sal Mineo and track standout Tyler Arblaster are not playing this season. Slippery Rock graduated its quarterback and almost all of its rushers and receivers. Sam Schwartz is a returning senior wide receiver and defensive back that could be counted on as a leader along with senior linemen Blaise Mullen and Matthew Cratty. Junior linebacker Aiden Corace is also back for the Rockets. Corace had 39 tackles as a sophomore and Schwartz had 28 tackles last year. Mullen recorded two sacks last fall and Schwartz had two interceptions.

Some of the players that could step up this year are seniors Eli Anderson (quarterback/defensive back), Dom Zandi (running back/defensive back), Austin McFarland (offensive line/defensive line), Ian Fair (offensive line/defensive line), Cooper Alleman (tight end/linebacker) and Rico Esquivel (running back/defensive back).

Underclassmen to step up

Slippery Rock will need to fill some big holes this year. The Rockets have a solid senior class, but they'll need to build depth as well. Junior Cade Grossmen is a tight end/defensive lineman that could make an impact this year along with junior Cooper Glass, a wide receiver and defensive back. The sophomore class could also play key roles, including Jacob Reich (offensive line/defensive line), Doug Popovich (wide receiver/defensive back), Tim McCreary (linebacker) and Zach Fredrick (wide receiver).

With almost no experience back on both sides of the ball, the Rockets will need the underclassmen to do some growing up quickly in camp and in the first few weeks of the season. Slippery Rock reached the District 10 Class 3A championship game last fall and will need the younger players to come up big to get back to that game.

Schedule

Aug. 25 vs. General McLane 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Mercyhurst Prep 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Greenville* 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Sharpsville* 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Grove City* 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Hickory* 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Sharon* 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Wilmington* 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs. Farrell* 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 Bye

*Region 3 game

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Slippery Rock returns just three starters on both sides of ball