Will a slimmed down Russell Wilson and Sean Payton culture change bolster the Broncos? | You Pod To Win The Game
Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson chats with Charles McDonald about what he saw on the ground while visiting Denver Broncos training camp. Will a retro Russell Wilson and a Sean Payton-fueled cultural shift be enough to bring the Broncos back to life following a disastrous 5-12 season? Hear the full conversation on You Pod To Win The Game.