Will a slimmed down Russell Wilson and Sean Payton culture change bolster the Broncos? | You Pod To Win The Game

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson chats with Charles McDonald about what he saw on the ground while visiting Denver Broncos training camp. Will a retro Russell Wilson and a Sean Payton-fueled cultural shift be enough to bring the Broncos back to life following a disastrous 5-12 season? Hear the full conversation on You Pod To Win The Game. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.