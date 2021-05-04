Slim pickings remain for Dolphins in running back free agent market

If you’re hoping for the Miami Dolphins to finally come around and land an upgrade at the running back position via a signing in free agency, we’ve got bad news for you. The running back free agent market is about as sorry as it gets. And so the Dolphins, whose running back room is currently comprised of Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown, Salvon Ahmed, Gerrid Doaks and Patrick Laird, are going to need to find a way to make due with what they’ve got this upcoming season.

The best available running backs remaining unsigned in free agency?

Todd Gurley

Duke Johnson

Le’Veon Bell

Rex Burkhead

Brian Hill

Frank Gore

Adrian Peterson

Ito Smith

Wear and tear have come for Todd Gurley in an ugly way and age appears ready to claim Le’Veon Bell’s career as well. Miami, amid their youth movement, wouldn’t be a logical destination for either given their likely salary demands. And there may not be a single desirable fit for the Dolphins’ roster available to sign. either.

Perhaps the best of the bunch is Brian Hill, a 6-foot-1, 220 pound back that has logged nearly 800 rushing yards in a backup role with the Atlanta Falcons over the course of the last two seasons. But even if Hill were to join the Dolphins, would he really be an upgrade over a more high-impact player in Myles Gaskin? Probably not.

The Dolphins like Myles Gaskin as a football player. It seems as though he’s going to get the chance to prove them right this upcoming season. Because unless the team finds a way to swing a trade for an established veteran, the upgrade opportunities for Miami appear to have passed the team by. So look for Miami’s investments elsewhere in the offense to help create a more balanced dynamic on all fronts, instead.