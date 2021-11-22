Slight changes to Alabama’s statistical chances of making CFP, according to FiveThirtyEight

With the win over Arkansas at home, the Crimson Tide earned a matchup in Atlanta against Georgia for the SEC Championship, which will likely decide whether Alabama earns a spot in the 2021 College Football Playoff

FiveThirtyEight, a data firm, reveals the updated statistical likelihood of Alabama making its way back into the playoffs to compete for national championship No. 19.

According to the numbers, Nick Saban and Alabama have a 41% chance to win the SEC title, a 59% chance to make the playoff and a 19% chance to win the national championship.

The numbers have slightly improved from the previous report last week.

Alabama will travel to Auburn to play in the Iron Bowl this Saturday for the final game of the regular season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide as the team looks to make a run for another national title.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.