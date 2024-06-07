How a slight change in focus put Rays’ Aaron Civale on a better path

ST. PETERSBURG — Aaron Civale had it rough for a while, going through a six-game stretch with an 0-3, 8.48 record, allowing 51 baserunners over 28⅔ innings while making it to the sixth inning only once.

But since then, Civale had back-to-back solid outings against two tough teams in the Royals and Orioles, who he will face again Friday for the second time in eight days.

Pitching coach Kyle Snyder said there are some reasons behind Civale’s improvement.

“I think some positive regression was probably headed his direction, just kind of given the batted-ball luck and some of the untimely home runs prior to the last few outings,” Snyder said.

“But I think his focus on the things that he has control over, I think it changed a little bit. Focusing on what makes him good, a little less, maybe, on what opposing offenses are.”

Doing so allows Civale (2-4, 5.37), known for his extensive prep work on opponents, to be more aggressive in making use of his broad repertoire, which he and Snyder talked about.

“I think Aaron’s done a really nice job the last two times maybe just slightly altering his focus in going out there and attacking hitters and being more proactive in the approach,” Snyder said. “And forcing them to adjust maybe their attack angles or their approach to the ball based on his overall approach in creating space with his offerings.

“I’ve been pleased for him. I know it was a tough four-five week stretch for him. As a starter, it’s tough to run a stretch that long when you’re waiting that long between outings to get back out there and redeem yourself. So, I’m certainly happy for him. I think he’s back on the right foot, and he’s going to give us a chance to win each time he takes the ball. ... I think, if nothing more, those last two outings should give him a boost of confidence.”

For the birds

Having just seen the powerful Orioles (39-22) up close while losing two of three games last weekend in Baltimore, the Rays welcome them to Tropicana Field Friday for a four-game series.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe said not having to play with the spacious leftfield should be a benefit to the Rays.

“I expect to face a really good team — I think that’s one thing that’s pretty obvious when we faced them and what they’ve done this whole year,” he said. “The greatest thing I feel like is just going to be to not have that dang wall out in left. I think it took away a few game-changing hits for us in Camden Yards. And it’s obviously a different series had those been at the Trop.

“I’m excited to get them back in. It’s what everybody wants. You always want to play the best right now. They’re one of the best teams. So, I think everybody here is excited to go play them.”

Third baseman Isaac Paredes also said the Rays should benefit from playing at the Trop.

“I think it’s always an advantage when you’re at home,” he said, via team interpreter Manny Navarro. “I think it’s going to go really well for us, because we’re going to be at home.”

Miscellany

Taylor Walls, out since offseason right hip surgery, completed his rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham and headed back to join the Rays this weekend, potentially active on Friday. The Rays will have to make room on the 26- and 40-man rosters, since Walls had been on the 60-day injured list. … Lefty reliever Colin Poche (back tightness) was slated to make his third and final rehab appearance for the Bulls on Thursday night. He also is expected to be activated this weekend. … Outfielder Ruben Cardenas, who hit .281 with 11 homers, 28 RBIs and an .876 OPS in 49 games for Durham, was traded to the Phillies for cash. … The Orioles will start lefty Cole Irvin on Friday but are still deciding on their pitching plans for the rest of the series. … Randy Arozarena’s streak of reaching base in eight consecutive plate appearances Tuesday-Wednesday was two shy of the team record he shares with Yandy Diaz and Ji-Man Choi.

• • •

