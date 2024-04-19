Slidell wins pitchers’ duel in game 1 of playoff series with Chalmette

Slidell wins pitchers’ duel in game 1 of playoff series with Chalmette

CHALMETTE, La. — Slidell defeated Chalmette, 1-0 Thursday night in the first game of their Division I Non-Select playoff series.

Austin Buell delivered the lone RBI of the game while Slidell starting pitcher, Corey Cousin, was electric for the Tigers.

The Oklahoma signee will play the field on the next level, but handled business on the mound in game one with nine strikeouts and just two hits allowed in Slidell’s shutout win.

Here is Corey Cousin and head coach Kyle Cedotal after the win:

Chalmette’s Bryce Wilson also went the distance for the Owls.

The Louisiana baseball commit struck out seven and allowed just one earned run in the pitching battle with Cousin.

Game two of the best-of-three series between (15) Chalmette and (18) Slidell is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

You can catch more high school baseball playoff action Friday night on WGNO’s Friday Night Fastball, presented by Delgado Community College.

The show starts at 11 p.m. Friday on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.