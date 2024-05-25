Slide continues as Royals send Rays to season-high 5th straight loss

ST. PETERSBURG — After a day off, the Rays picked up right where they left off.

The Royals pounded bulk-innings pitcher Tyler Alexander, and Seth Lugo stifled Tampa Bay’s lineup in an 8-1 Kansas City victory before an announced 13,368 Friday night at Tropicana Field.

The Rays (25-27) lost their season-high fifth consecutive game, while the Royals (33-19) won their seventh straight.

It was the first time the Rays have dropped five straight since July 16-20, 2023. During the skid, they have been outscored 31-10 and have managed just six extra-base hits. Tampa Bay has trailed by at least three runs, and Rays pitchers have allowed five or more runs in each of those games.

One week after taking a perfect game into the eighth inning of a 4-3 win over the Blue Jays, Alexander was touched for eight runs on 11 hits, including two home runs, a walk and two hit batsmen. The lefty, who pitched behind opener Shawn Armstrong, struck out four over five innings.

In the fourth, Alexander walked Nelson Velazquez with the bases loaded to bring in the Royals’ first run, tying the game. Hunter Renfroe then put Kansas City ahead 2-1 by hitting into a force out.

Maikel Garcia led off the fifth with a single. Alexander then got ahead of Salvador Perez 1-2 but hit him with a pitch. Both runners scored on Michael Massey’s three-run homer, extending the Royals’ lead to 5-1.

Kansas City picked up another run in the sixth. After a one-out double, Renfroe scored on Garrett Hamson’s bloop single to center when catcher Alex Jackson was unable to handle the throw from Jose Siri.

The Royals added two more runs in the eighth. Bobby Witt, Jr. hit his eighth home run of the season, and Freddy Fermin doubled to drive home Vinnie Pasquantino, who had been hit by a pitch.

The Rays scored their only run in the first, when Jonathan Aranda hit into a force out, scoring Brandon Lowe from third base.

That was all Lugo allowed. The right-hander, who leads the American League in wins (eight) and ERA (1.74), struck out three batters while yielding just one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings.

