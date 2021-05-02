Slew of 1st-round targets went to teams on Cowboys 2021 schedule

The first round of the NFL draft is where all the juicy headlines are made and the Dallas Cowboys walked away with Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State. Cowboys fans will have plenty of time to discuss their team’s pick over the next months to come, but the Cowboys selection isn’t the only player drafted last night that impacts the Cowboys in the 2021 season.

With the actual schedule being released next week, it will be chock full of intriguing matchups of veteran players as usual, but it will also be the first chance to see many of the stars of the draft live and in person. Hilariously enough, there are a bunch of players who were in contention for the Cowboys this year that they’ll end up lining up against. The Cowboys are considered to have a weak schedule, and many of the players who went in the top-15 will show up in Year 1 battle.

Here’s a look at the first-round picks the Cowboys will have a chance to compete against in 2021.

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Many Cowboys fans hoped to see Florida's Pitts in Jerry World as the Cowboys starting TE, but they will have to settle for him coming in as a part of a really strong set of Falcons' pass catchers.

Jaycee Horn, CB, Carolina Panthers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Another Cowboys Nation fan favorite, Horn will be bringing his confidence and swagger into AT&T Stadium to go heads up with the three-headed monster of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb.

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The consensus prospect most people mocked to the Cowboys goes one pick before they hit the clock. Now he gets to stand across from one of the Cowboys big three WRs.

DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY Network

The Heisman Trophy winning WR gets his shot at Dallas twice a year now for at least the next four years.

Rashawn Slater, OT, Los Angeles Chargers

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys chose Parsons the pick before and allowed Rashawn Slater to fall to the Chargers. Now they have to try to get around him to get to Justin Herbert in 2021.

Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots get their QB, will Cowboys get to see him in the 2021 season or will Cam Newton be the guy? Only time will tell, but a lot may have to do with when in the season the game ends up being scheduled.

Zaven Collins, LB, Arizona Cardinals

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Cowboys loved Zaven Collins pre-draft, this playmaker now comes to Dallas along with Chandler Jones, Budda Baker and Isaiah Simmons as offense wreckers.

Alex Leatherwood, OL, Las Vegas Raiders

Syndication Montgomery

Raiders make the first questionable pick like usual with the selection of Alex Leatherwood. Should play OT for the Raiders to compete against Cowboys edge rushers Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory.

Jamin Davis, LB, Washington Football Team

[Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun]

With the strong DL in front of Davis, this kid could be a problem. He is a freaky fast LB and he will have gaps to get through and attack. Ezekiel Elliott and Davis will be a great match up in coverage, up the middle on runs and in blitz pick ups.

Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Giants have loaded up on weapons for Daniel Jones and twice next season the Cowboys will have to see Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Evan Engram and now Toney.

Christian Darrisaw, OT, Minnesota Vikings

Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings move back and still get a prospect they had mocked to them many times at 14. Gregory and Darrisaw will be a fun battle next season.

Payton Turner, Edge, New Orleans Saints

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Turner was able to sneak up into the first round and will be on the DL with Marcus Davenport and Cameron Jordan to wreck havoc on defenses. Cowboys will need their OL healthy for this match up.

Joe Tryon, Edge, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Shaq Barrett gets his running mate to attack the QB for after the 2021 season. Tryon will get a year to learn in a rotation with Jason Pierre-Paul. The Buccaneers continue to get better on defense.

Mike Crum can be found on Twitter or Youtube @cdpiglet or @ATBCowboysPod

