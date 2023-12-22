Sleepy Hogs wake up, dismantle Abilene Christian in penultimate noncon game

Arkansas went on an 8-0 run midway through the second half to take control Thursday night and dispatch Abilene Christian, 83-73.

The game was Arkansas’ first inside Bud Walton Arena in almost two weeks. The Razorbacks entered having gone just 4-4 over their last eight games and falling out of the projections for the NCAA Tournament.

ACU led at halftime by seven points in large part because of Arkansas’ 12 first-half turnovers. Once the Hogs began taking care of the ball, though, they were too much for the visitors.

Arkansas followed the 8-0 run by making six straight field goals and built their lead to 11 points at the penultimate media timeout.

Tramon Mark led Arkansas with 25 points on 9 of 14 shooting. He was joined in double figures by Khalif Battle (18) and Keyon Menifield (11). Chandler Lawson chipped in nine points and 10 rebounds.

Arkansas has just one nonconference game remaining before Auburn visits to open SEC play. The Hogs host UNC-Wilmington on December 30.

