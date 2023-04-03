'This is a sleeping giant': Mark Madsen explains why he's excited to coach at Cal
New California men's basketball head coach Mark Madsen explained to Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein why he decided to take the reins of the Golden Bears program.
Mark Madsen coached Utah Valley to the WAC regular season title and a trip to the NIT semifinals this season.
