Are we sleeping on Commanders WR Dyami Brown?

When the Washington Commanders selected North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft, some called it one of the draft’s top steals.

Brown played in 15 games as a rookie, catching 12 passes for 165 yards. It was a disappointing debut campaign for Brown, and that disappointment could be blamed on multiple factors.

The Commanders selected Jahan Dotson in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, and Curtis Samuel was fully healthy ahead of last season. That meant Brown would be, at best, Washington’s No. 4 receiver. Therefore, he didn’t receive many opportunities last season, but when he did, his potential shined.

Let’s look back at Washington’s last-minute loss to Tennessee in Week 5. With Dotson out due to a hamstring injury, Brown stepped in and immediately appeared in sync with quarterback Carson Wentz.

Brown caught the first two touchdowns of his NFL career and had his first-career 100-yard game in the loss. Sadly, Brown would only catch two passes for the remainder of the season. It was nothing Brown did, but the Commanders featured an excellent trio of Terry McLaurin, Dotson and Samuel ahead of him. And there were the quarterback issues again, along with a questionable offensive scheme at times.

There are reasons to be optimistic about Brown in 2023. First, he reunites with his college quarterback, Sam Howell. The pair played two seasons together at North Carolina. In those two seasons, Brown went over 1,000 yards in each year. He became the first wide receiver in UNC history to have two 1,000-yard seasons.

Secondly, new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is now in charge. And according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Bieniemy has brought out the best in Brown.

The new coordinator has brought an urgency and attention to detail and energy to the unit, with the message clear that every player has to prove himself all over again. In particular, it’s brought the best out in third-year receiver Dyami Brown (who had a great summer as a rookie, but got hurt and has been a little lost since), and excitement over what Bieniemy will be able to do with his tight ends after coaching Travis Kelce in Kansas City.

Are we overlooking Brown in 2023 when discussing Washington’s offense? The Commanders are set with McLaurin, Dotson and Samuel, but in Bieniemy’s offense, the No. 4 receiver will get their chances, too. Brown has excellent chemistry with Howell, and his game seems to work better with stronger-armed passers such as Howell instead of Taylor Heinicke.

Don’t sleep on Dyami Brown in 2023.

