Sleepers to watch at each position on defense in Chargers training camp

Each year, there are a few players for the Chargers who fly under the radar who come to the forefront in training camp.

With that being said, let’s a look at some sleepers at each position on the defensive side of the ball you may want to keep an eye out on this summer.

Linval Joseph, Jerry Tillery, Justin Jones and Christian Covington are the presumed interior defensive linemen to make the 53-man roster. There is likely a fifth and final spot that will need to be filled, however. Last offseason, Fehoko was signed as an undrafted free agent out of LSU. Promoted from the practice squad, Fehoko was active for two games during the regular season. While he didn’t record any stats, he still showed flashes. Look for Fehoko to show off his strength and effort to make plays, as well as his infectious energy to be a highlight of camp.

Starting edge defenders Joey Bosa and Uchenna Nwosu have stolen the majority of the headlines. But Fackrell, who was signed earlier this offseason, could be a valuable rotational defender. Since entering the league in 2016, Fackrell has wreaked havoc in opposing backfields. He has 20.5 sacks in five seasons. Fackrell is tall, long, and flexible with athletic range, closing burst and competitiveness to make plays when rushing the passer and defending the run.

Kenneth Murray and Drue Tranquill are slated to start in head coach Brandon Staley’s defense, but White should still see the field quite a bit. Last season, White started in 10 games in which he amassed 77 tackles, four tackles for loss and three passes defensed. This season, White has the versatility to be flexed in the slot (Star) and fill a sub-package safety-linebacker hybrid role (Money). His skillset should allow him to cover tight ends and support the run, which is what he did well coming out of college.

CB: Brandon Facyson

Michael Davis, Chris Harris Jr. and Asante Samuel Jr. make up the starters, but Facyson is not to be forgotten. This spring, Facyson impressed the coaching staff, as he worked with the first team at outside corner when Harris Jr. would move in the slot. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds, Facyson is a long press-man coverage CB, which makes him an ideal scheme fit for Staley’s defense. Facyson is an unfinished product, but he has unlocked potential and it will be intriguing to see if he can put it all together under the new coaches.

S: Mark Webb

Drafted in the seventh-round, Webb’s physical mentality and tackling ability were highly coveted to serve as a key special teamer, but like I’ve said before, don’t be surprised to see him make an impact on defense early on in his career. His versatility, athleticism and traits in coverage and against the run will serve him well in the secondary, whether that be in the deep parts of the fields, as a dimebacker or lined up in the slot. Seeing how he’s utilized at camp is something I’m looking forward to.