A sleeper WR/TE prospect from Central Florida could be perfect fit for 49ers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Madson
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t afraid to buck convention when it comes to roles for certain positions. “Position-less” has been used describe the way San Francisco’s offense is trending, which may make them a perfect fit for University of Central Florida tight end/wide receiver Jacob Harris.

Harris met virtually with the 49ers according to the Draft Wire’s Justin Melo, and was No. 1 on the Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s list of 10 sleepers for this year’s NFL draft.

Brugler noted Harris, 6-5, 219 pounds, may not be ready to contribute right away, but he has the tools to be a productive player in the NFL:

Harris plays with controlled burst and long strides to challenge defensive backs, and he flashes the potential to run the full tight end route tree. He is an older prospect — he’ll be 24 on draft weekend — and still young in football years, so there will be obvious growing pains in the NFL. But Harris is an ideal developmental tight end because of his size, athleticism and special-teams mentality (10 career tackles in college).

Harris posted 49 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns across two seasons with the Knights, including eight touchdowns in 2020 as a senior.

It would be an easy fit right away because San Francisco could deploy him as a pass-catching threat in limited situation while still utilizing Ross Dwelley and Charlier Woerner as blockers. Should Harris take to NFL coaching and develop, he could eventually become the pass-catching TE2 the 49ers have been searching for.

Related

Draft Wire mock warns of Mitchell Trubisky-like whiff if 49ers pick Mac Jones

Recommended Stories

  • Tackle or corner? Chargers coach Brandon Staley shoots breeze on draft

    Coach Brandon Staley talked about the Chargers needs at cornerback and offensive tackle, but would not say what position they might target with the No. 13 pick of the NFL draft.

  • Texans DC Lovie Smith likes Lonnie Johnson’s position flexibility

    New Houston Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith says one of the things he appreciates about Lonnie Johnson is his position flex in the secondary.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Top 30 prospects for the Patriots first-round pick

    The Patriots have countless options in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Our DJ Bean created his own "Big Board" to lay out a slew of players worth considering and the likelihood that they'll be around when the Pats pick.

  • WarnerMedia confirms its 2022 movies will debut exclusively in theaters

    One of the most significant decisions any media company made due to the pandemic was WarnerMedia announcing that all of its 2021 movies would debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max's service. In December, when the announcement was made, we still weren't sure what the world would look like by the end of 2021 or how long it would take for theaters to fully open back up again. Five months later, the US is now vaccinating more than 3 million eligible adults a day, and so it comes as no surprise that Warner's experiment will end this year. Speaking with Peter Kafka on a recent episode of Vox's Recode Media podcast, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said that big, blockbuster movies will go exclusively to theaters again first next year before streaming. “I think it’s very fair to say that a big, you know, let’s say a big DC movie … it’s very fair to say that that would go exclusively to theaters first and then go to somewhere like an HBO Max after it’s in theaters,” Kilar told Kafka. We know that every 2021 Warner movie is already set to hit HBO Max day and date with theaters, but presumably, as soon as the calendar flips to 2022, movies like The Batman and The Flash will have exclusive theatrical runs. As Vox points out, this confirmation shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Just weeks ago, Cineworld (which owns Regal) announced that WarnerMedia movies would have a 45-day window of theatrical exclusivity at Regal beginning in 2022. Kilar's comments suggest this will be the case at other theater chains as well. So far, Kilar says that he's happy with his company's decision to combine theatrical and streaming debuts, citing the $50 million opening weekend for Godzilla vs. Kong in its opening weekend despite its availability on HBO Max. He told investors that the strategy has attracted new subscribers and kept those who were already subscribed from leaving, but he also admits that Warner could have done a better job explaining the plan to theaters. “There’s no doubt that it was bumpy back in early December of last year,” Kilar said during his podcast appearance. “If I had the chance to do it over again, I think it’s very fair to say that we would have taken a couple more days to see if we could have had even more conversations than we were able to have.” Several major media companies experimented with bringing movies to their service either instead of or alongside a theatrical release, but with normalcy appearing more obtainable in the not-too-distant future, the HBO Max and Disney+ Premier Access debuts might be left behind along with the pandemic by the end of 2022.

  • NFL rumors: Top draft prospect Kadarius Toney meeting with 49ers

    Kadarius Toney would be a scary addition to the 49ers' offense.

  • Mets' Taijuan Walker credits impressive debut to fans: 'Having fans in the stands is definitely a game changer'

    Taijuan Walker hadn’t allowed a hit through 4.1 innings, facing the minimum 13 batters up to that point, only allowing a walk in the first inning.

  • Report: It’s doubtful Julian Edelman (knee) can play entire 2021 season

    What does this mean for the veteran WR?

  • Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch expected to attend Justin Fields’ 2nd Pro Day

    San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch will be on hand for Justin Fields' second Pro Day.

  • CBS full seven-round mock draft: Who do the Jags add?

    Jacksonville adds a number of weapons for quarterback Trevor Lawrence while also continuing to address depth issues in the trenches.

  • Texans DC Lovie Smith says turnovers don’t just come. Defense have to talk about them

    New Houston Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith believes the defense has to talk about takeaways constantly in order to generate them.

  • Lane Kiffin reveals one way Bill Belichick is more thorough than most GMs

    Lane Kiffin pointed out one thing Bill Belichick does that other GMs often do not.

  • Could a Washington wide receiver be on the trade market?

    The Washington Football Team entered the 2021 offseason intending to upgrade the wide receiver position. In the first wave of free agency,

  • Report: Multiple teams interested in trading for Teddy Bridgewater

    After the Panthers acquired quarterback Sam Darnold, they gave Teddy Bridgewater permission to seek a trade. Multiple teams are interested. Bridgewater has already found multiple teams interested in trading for him, Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network. But no one is going to trade for him on his current contract, which pays him a $17 [more]

  • Sophie Turner's Reaction to Hearing Taylor Swift Drag Joe Jonas on "Mr. Perfectly Fine" Is Priceless

    Twitter, naturally, is livingggg for it.

  • ‘Not cooperative’ Bundy arrested twice in 2 hours for violating order at Idaho Capitol

    The Emmett resident has been arrested five times since August.

  • Bellator 256 weigh-in results

    Check out the results from the official Bellator 256 fighter weigh-ins with Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida in a light heavyweight rematch.

  • NBA roundup: Suns beat Jazz in OT in duel of NBA's best

    Devin Booker and Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns to a 117-113 overtime win over the visiting Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in a game between the NBA's two best teams that lived up to its billing. Booker scored 35 points and Chris Paul contributed 29 points and nine assists as the Suns, who have the NBA's second-best record, held on for their seventh victory in a row.

  • Fantasy Basketball: James Harden suffers injury, and more for Week 16

    Here's everything you need to know as we head into Week 16 of the fantasy basketball season.

  • Golf-Keeping it simple, McIlroy ready to fix swing on the fly

    Rory McIlroy says he is learning more about his swing with his new instructor so he can identify and fix problems on his own during rounds. Ten years after squandering the 54-hole lead at the Masters, and with several other chances having gone begging, McIlroy is back at Augusta National for the only major he has yet to win. In light of some recent inconsistent form, legitimate questions are swirling around about whether his game is quite at the level needed to contend for a Green Jacket on Sunday.

  • UFC Vegas 23 betting preview: Will Kevin Holland upset Marvin Vettori?

    On Saturday (3 p.m. ET, ABC), Holland will step in for fifth-ranked Darren Till, who suffered a broken collarbone in training, and will face No. 6 Marvin Vettori at Apex.