Sleeper team, Bobby Wagner ranked and more Seahawks news for Cardinals fans

We have made it through another week of the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West. What is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals?

Let’s check in on the Seattle Seahawks to see what is new with them.

Below are a few stories from the last week that Cardinals fans should know.

Bobby Wagner still a top LB in 2023

Wagner is back with the Seahawks after a year with the Rams. Even at age 33, he is still ranked as a top-three linebacker in the NFL.

Sleeper team?

The Seahawks sneaked into the playoffs last season when they were expected to be awful, getting a career season from QB Geno Smith.

Analyst Louis Riddick thinks the Seahawks are a sleeper team in 2023.

DK Metcalf 'best in the world'

Metcalf got high praise from his starting quarterback, Geno Smith. Smith called Metcalf “the best in the world.”

Potential rookie starters

The Arizona Cardinals expect some rookies to start in 2023. Here are seven rookies who have a chance at starting for the Seahawks.

WR duo among best in NFL

The Seahawks have tremendous receiving talent with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. One analyst puts that duo in the top five of the NFL.

