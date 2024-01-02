Sleeper picks for 2024 The Sentry, including Hideki Matsuyama at 50/1

Another year, another week at the Plantation Course. The PGA Tour is back in Maui to kick off 2024 at The Sentry, the year’s first signature event. Although the 59-man field is loaded with big names, there are a few sleepers to keep an eye on.

Defending champion Jon Rahm isn’t in the field to vie for back-to-back titles thanks to his recent move to LIV Golf. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Max Homa are just some of the superstars teeing it up Thursday. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, however, aren’t in the field.

Let’s take a look at a few sleeper picks for The Sentry.

The Sentry: Odds, picks to win

The Sentry odds

Player Odds Player Odds Scottie Scheffler (+500) Tommy Fleetwood (+2500) Viktor Hovland (+900) Tom Kim (+2500) Patrick Cantlay (+1200) Tony Finau (+3000) Max Homa (+1200) Sungjae Im (+3000) Collin Morikawa (+1200) Sam Burns (+3500) Xander Schauffele (+1400) Russell Henley (+3500) Ludvig Aberg (+1400) Rickie Fowler (+3500) Jordan Spieth (+2000) Cameron Young (+3500) Matt Fitzpatrick (+2200) Jason Day (+4000) Tyrrell Hatton (+2500) Brian Harman (+4000)

Hideki Matsuyama (50/1)

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan smiles on the 13th hole ahead of Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club on October 18, 2023 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

Recent finishes: T-51 at the Zozo Championship and T-10 at the Dunlop Phoenix (Japan Golf Tour)

History at The Sentry: T-21 (2023), T-13 (2022), T-4 (2018), 2nd (2017) and T-3 (2015)

Cam Davis (50/1)

Cam Davis plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Recent finishes: T-12 at the Zozo Championship, T-7 at the Shriners Children’s Open and third at the Fortinet Championship

History at The Sentry: T-10 in 2022

J.T. Poston (75/1)

J.T. Poston hits his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Shriners Children’s Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Recent finishes: T-44 at the RSM Classic and T-3 at the Shriners Children’s Open.

History at The Sentry: T-21 in 2023 and T-11 in 2020.

Luke List (100/1)

Luke List of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson on October 07, 2023 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Recent finishes: T-19 at the RSM Classic and T-20 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

History at The Sentry: T-11 in 2023

