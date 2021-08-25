Sleeper picks for 2021 NFL MVP 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlights their sleeper picsk for 2021 NFL MVP award. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlights their sleeper picsk for 2021 NFL MVP award. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Here's an updated look at the Rams' draft picks in 2022 after their trade for Sony Michel.
The Giants are getting one of their key offseason additions on the field. New York announced on Wednesday morning that Kyle Rudolph has been activated off the physically unable to perform list and will participate in practice this week. Rudolph underwent offseason foot surgery after an issue popped up in his physical when he was [more]
The Steelers will sort out multiple depth charts on Friday.
Don't expect much, if anything at all, from Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey this Friday against the Steelers.
Highlighting one player that could be traded from each NFL team before Week 1.
The Browns set their 80-man roster on Tuesday, but they shuffled it up on Wednesday. The team announced that they have signed linebacker Tegray Scales. They waived cornerback Robert Jackson in a corresponding move that keeps them at the current limit of players. Scales spent time with several different teams in 2018 and 2019 before [more]
The Browns finally have a complete roster as shown by 4 of the 5 OLman on this list and various other players being noted as tops in the AFC North. In total, the Browns have 10 players on the list, most of any team.
Andy Behrens wraps up his fantasy draft sleeper series with the wide receivers!
The Patriots called it a "misunderstanding." Here's how Cam Newton accidentally violated NFL rules.
Jerry Jones, of all people, just exposed the argument that getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a “personal choice” for the selfish nonsense that it is.
The Patriots reportedly weren't the only team that tried to claim tight end Kahale Warring off waivers this week.
The Ravens waived a quarterback to get their roster down to 80 players, currently leaving them with just two healthy signal callers
Former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, now with the Arizona Cardinals, said he was told by new teammate Robert Alford, then with the Atlanta Falcons, that his team had started celebrating in the locker room during halftime at Super Bowl LI.
Teams bet big on young quarterbacks in this year’s draft. And the NFL has shown a willingness to test young talent early in recent seasons Trevor Lawrence has looked shaky in preseason but has been hindered by a second-string offensive line. Photograph: Stephen B Morton/AP It’s an unusual year for rookie quarterbacks. Ordinarily, when a first-round quarterback steps into an organization, they do so in the midst of some sort of rebuild. The rookie is drafted to kick off a new cycle. And that’s th
Don't forget Reggie McKenzie's role in the Khalil Mack trade
As some NFL teams elect to rest their starters in the preseason, the Chiefs are rolling with Patrick Mahomes. Here’s why.
The Cowboys released the ex-CFL star after less than a week; the team has no active kickers at the moment for Sunday's preseason finale. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Our Derek Okrie ranks the top 20 fantasy football RBs for 2021
For the second phase of NFL roster cuts, the Pittsburgh Steelers reduced their roster from 85 to 80 players.
Matt Harmon is joined by Victoria Geary to react to the Travis Etienne injury & more on the latest Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast.