Sleeper pass-catcher in draft could be Dan Arnolds’ replacement for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals did not re-sign tight end Dan Arnold this season. He signed a two-year deal as a free agent with the Carolina Panthers.

He had 31 receptions for 438 yards and four touchdowns last season. At 6-6 and 220 pounds, he was a tough player for defenses to match up with.

The Cardinals have their eyes on a prospect in the draft who could replace him. They are one of many teams that have met with UCF pass-catcher Jacob Harris, according to Justin Melo.

He played receiver for Central Florida and teams apparently are split on whether he will be better at receiver or at tight end in the NFL. Arnold was a converted receiver.

Harris caught 30 passes in 10 games in 2020 for 539 yards and eight touchdowns.

At 6-5, 219 pounds, he is built like Arnold. He is explosive and fast. At his pro day, he ran the 40 in 4.39 seconds, posted a vertical leap of 40.5 inches, had a broad jump of 11-1 and was able to do 15 reps of the bench press at 252 pounds.

He is faster than Arnold was.

He is the No. 1 draft sleeper, according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. He has size, athleticism and will do well on special teams.

The Cardinals have four Day 3 picks in the draft this year. Harris might be just the sort of player to target and to try and develop as they did with Arnold.

