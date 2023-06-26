Sleeper MVP, lots of wins and more Seahawks stories for Cardinals fans

It is the end of another week in the NFL offseason, making it time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Seattle Seahawks?

Below are some stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

An offer for Cardinals fans

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Lots of wins in the last decade

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have been one of the more consistent teams over the last decade. How good have they been? They have the third-most wins in the NFL over the last 10 seasons.

S Quandre Diggs declares he's 'still that guy'

Diggs was named of the NFL’s top safeties by Touchdown Wire. He certainly still has confidence in himself based on a recent post on social media.

Tariq Woolen a top CB

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Wollen had a fantastic rookie season and has since been recognized this offseason as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL entering 2023.

Advertisement

Training camp practices announced

The Cardinals have announced their open practices for training camp and how to get free digital tickets for access.

The Seahawks released their schedule and how to see their practices.

Geno Smith a sleeper MVP candidate

(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Smith was the league’s Comeback Player of the Year last season. He was named as a sleeper pick for MVP for this coming season.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire