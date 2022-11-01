Breaking news:

Nets 'part ways' with head coach Steve Nash after 2-5 start to season

Sleeper Cell: Sam Ehlinger

1
Rivers McCown
·5 min read



Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

The Colts replaced Matt Ryan with Sam Ehlinger and the results didn't notably change their passing offense.

NextGenStatsEhlinger
NextGenStatsEhlinger

Ehlinger did complete one deep ball to Alec Pierce, but for the most part this offense still ran through a Michael Pittman-focused short game. It's probably too soon to say that absolutely nothing will change here -- in fact, I'm almost positive it's too soon because as I was writing this article the Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. But I think regardless of the consistency and production of the offense that most of the target volume will still hover close to what it was before Ryan was deposed. Ehlinger did a better job of moving in the pocket than Ryan was doing and made some nice tosses. I don't think he's a superstar in the making, but he's got a chance to be a decent backend superflex QB2.

What I was more curious about -- and what I'm sure has the most impact for the fantasy community -- is the question: What does this do for Jonathan Taylor? Taylor, you may have heard, has not lived up to his fantasy billing this season. His lone RB1-caliber game was against a Texans defense that hands out RB1 games like a well-off suburban family hands out full-size candy bars on Halloween. Since that Week 1 game, Taylor had not rushed for more than 71 yards in a game despite attempt totals of 21 and 20 prior to his ankle sprain against the Titans.

Week 8 was a step forward for Taylor, even at only 76 rushing yards, and Ehlinger's addition to the run game mattered a lot in that way. The Colts schemed up a lot of extra plays to hold some outside gap players -- end arounds, read-options with Ehlinger, they even mixed in some pure Ehlinger runs. And Taylor's best carries of the game wound up being off this sort of trickeration.

So here you have both the end-around threat from the wideout and the threat of Ehlinger holding on to the ball. You've taken two defenders out of the play. All Taylor has to do at that point because of the Commanders sending their linebackers is run to daylight. Nobody's near him. Bobby McCain has to rally from the other side of the field to get a piece of Taylor. This could have gone all the way if the safety didn't get a small piece of his leg.

It needs to be noted here that 76 yards isn't a lot, but that the Colts offensive line struggled badly in this game. Quenton Nelson -- of highest-paid guard in the NFL Quenton Nelson fame -- got his ass kicked. He had a 45.2 PFF run block grade. Ryan Kelly was barely better at 46.1. The Commanders are second in the NFL in rush defense DVOA though eight weeks and, as bad as they can look in the back seven at times, nobody ever accused them of lacking defensive line talent.

Now I'm sure Ehlinger will run into a touchdown or two this season, but I've got to say that I didn't think he looked particularly threatening as a runner. He can certainly pick up yards, but I think he was a touch slow at times.

This is just a straight quarterback keeper to the outside and Ehlinger both is no cutback threat and simultaneously is too slow to actually get to the edge. This is an NFL athlete, but Ehlinger might not even be a plus-runner. Or, I guess I should say he's not a plus runner moving laterally. North and south is fine.

It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.

Look, eye test is the eye test. I don't know who was hurt, I don't have the full details on what was happening. But I thought Taylor Heinicke looked faster than Ehlinger. I don't think that's actually a good thing for Taylor because I think defenses that watch this game will come away thinking "Let's stop Taylor, this kid can't punish us that badly." Taylor's fantasy readout could have looked a lot better, but the Colts fumbled twice in the red zone -- one from Taylor -- and kicked field goals on fourth-and-3 at the WAS 21 and fourth-and-goal at the WAS 2. The playcalling has changed because Frank Reich, normally an aggressive coach over the past couple of years, simply can't trust his run game. That's why Ehlinger is playing in the first place!

We also don't know precisely what firing Marcus Brady will do for this offense yet. I imagine we'll get a dose of explanation on Wednesday when Reich speaks, but I'm not sure if we'll get coachspeak or real answers from Reich on that one.

My lean after watching the first game is that Ehlinger will make Jonathan Taylor's rush yardage look better than it was for the first six games of his season. I think he's still going to be hard-pressed to show the RB1 overall form that he did in 2021 because the offensive line is just playing too poorly for the Colts to bully real NFL teams in the red zone. Maybe that changes, or maybe they shuffle it up and find a combination that works better than what we've seen so far, but if they haven't fixed it after two months I have my doubts that the light will just turn on. It's time to just say it: The Colts offensive line may be vaunted, but this year they feel haunted.

Regardless, Ehlinger's insertion is probably a good thing for this run game. The option games will help relieve some stress on the offensive line, so at least Taylor's drafters have that going for them.

Recommended Stories

  • Ehlinger faces roller-coaster day in Colts' starting debut

    Sam Ehlinger gave the Indianapolis Colts what they needed Sunday — mobility and hope. The second-year quarterback went 17 of 23 for 201 yards in his first NFL start, but he came up a half-yard short on a third-down run with 3:38 to play. Instead of going for it from the Colts 34-yard line, coach Frank Reich punted and Washington took advantage by driving for a touchdown with 22 seconds left and a 17-16 win.

  • When is the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline?

    The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is on Tuesday, November 1. All trades must be completed by 4 PM ET. Two weeks ago, we saw one of the biggest moves of the season take place as the Carolina Panthers traded RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks. With just hours

  • Colts fire OC Marcus Brady in latest shakeup on offense

    The Indianapolis Colts fired offensive Marcus Brady one week after making Sam Ehlinger the starting quarterback over Matt Ryan.

  • Jerry Jones: Things could get “feverish” at the trade deadline

    Hold on to your butts. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who recently said “we’ll see” regarding the possibility of adding a receiver at the trade deadline, has thrown a little fuel onto the fire during his Tuesday morning appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. Via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Jones said things could get “feverish” [more]

  • Biden pitchman Landrieu hawks infrastructure and hope

    The man entrusted with promoting President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure plan barreled into this North Carolina town of 1,200 with the same rumbling intensity as the passing freight trains that shake anyone sitting in a chair. It was at the restored train depot that he got down to the business of the day, fielding a question about how a small-town government without a staff could possibly get its sliver of the infrastructure pie. Landrieu kept it simple: Work with other communities.

  • 2022 NFL trade deadline: Kyle Shanahan believes 49ers' roster is 'set'

    After the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers might be quiet at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

  • Self-aware Bears plan for a potentially bright future

    The Bears have followed a memorable Monday night win in New England by trading away a couple of their best players. So with pass rusher Robert Quinn and linebacker Roquan Smith gone only four days apart, what are the Bears trying to do? Obviously, they’re not trying to do everything they can to win every possible [more]

  • Keenan Allen out of Chargers Monday practice

    The Chargers got receiver Keenan Allen back from injury for their last game before the bye. But there may be another concern with the receiver as the club comes back for Week Nine. According to multiple reporters on the scene, Allen was not practicing for Los Angeles’ extra Monday session as the club begins to [more]

  • Henry Selick Still Chafes at “Unfair” Title Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

    "It was really me and my team of people who brought that to life.” Henry Selick Still Chafes at “Unfair” Title Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Wren Graves

  • Updated look at Bears’ linebacker depth after Roquan Smith trade

    Following the Roquan Smith trade, here's a look at where the Bears' linebacker depth stands.

  • 3 questions entering Suns-Timberwolves matchup as Chris Paul on early pace to make history

    Here are three questions entering the Suns-Minnesota Timberwolves game Tuesday at Footprint Center as Phoenix is on a four-game winning streak.

  • Ex-lawmaker pleads guilty in theft of $1.2M in COVID-19 aid

    A former Connecticut state representative pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the theft of more than $1.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven, using some of the money for gambling at a casino, according to prosecutors. Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat, appeared in federal court in Hartford and pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud conspiracy. DiMassa's wife and his former business partner also pleaded guilty earlier this year, while a fourth person charged in the scheme awaits trial.

  • Eagles’ PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 35-13 win over Steelers in Week 8

    Here are the Best and worst PFF grades from the Philadelphia Eagles' 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8

  • 3 Silly Reasons You're Losing Out on Social Security Income

    You'll often hear that Social Security shouldn't be your only income source in retirement but rather, one of several. That's because those monthly benefits won't come close to replacing your preretirement earnings in full.

  • 5 Colts who could be traded before the deadline

    Taking a look at potential trade candidates for the Colts ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

  • Auburn suffers first decommitment since firing Bryan Harsin

    Gernorris Wilson has backed off his pledge to Auburn.

  • NFL Week 9 best bets: Games with intriguing early lines and odds

    The Chargers are early favorites to win Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, but their issues with stopping the run could open the door for the Falcons.

  • Bennedict Mathurin with an and one vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers) with an and one vs the Brooklyn Nets, 10/31/2022

  • Democrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOP

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats’ prospects for holding onto Congress are fading a week before the US election as voters focus on economic concerns rather than the rollback of abortion rights, bolstering Republicans who have made inflation a central issue in the race.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wire

  • Lions trade TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings

    Lions trade TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings for two Day 2 draft picks