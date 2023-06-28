Sleeper Alert: RB Rico Dowdle could surprise in Cowboys’ RB2 battle

The Tony Pollard era in Dallas is in full effect. For four seasons Pollard has waited for his chance to carry the load for the Cowboys and 2023 appears to finally be his chance to be the undisputed RB1.

With Pollard’s move up the depth chart, an opening at RB2 opens up. And without a high-end veteran or top-100 draft pick waiting in the wings, it’s really anyone’s game in the bid for opportunities behind Pollard.

Rico Dowdle, a 2020 UDFA out of South Carolina, hasn’t been garnering as much attention as other Cowboys running backs (like Ronald Jones, Malik Davis and Deuce Vaughn), but maybe he should.

Since coming to Dallas, Dowdle has endeared himself to coaches and teammates alike. The willing competitor is a high effort player who is a versatile runner between the tackles as well as a core special teams player.

Prior to the 2020 draft Dowdle spoke to Draft Wire and made the case for why teams should pick him:

“You’re gonna get a guy that loves the game of football,” Dowdle said of himself. “I’m very passionate about the game. That comes first and foremost. You’re gonna get a hard worker that’s gonna come into the building and be ready and available to operate as a three down running back.”

At 6-foot, 215 pounds, Dowdle is a well-built RB capable of working between the tackles. His 4.54 40-time, 10-foot-7 broad jump and 38 inch vertical in the combine placed him in the top ranks. In fact, his 92 athleticism score from Next Gen Stats rated him second to only Jonathan Taylor that draft cycle.

Wouldn’t be surprised at all if Rico Dowdle wins the RB2 spot for the #Cowboys behind Tony Pollard. At 6’0, 215 lb, Dowdle is the closest thing to Ezekiel Elliott as far as frame goes. Needs to have a healthy training camp. The talent is there. pic.twitter.com/7BFcK0hFDz — Ernie (@es3_09) June 21, 2023

While Davis may be the most tantalizing prospect on the Cowboys and Jones the safest, it’s Dowdle who may have the inside track. His special teams play makes him an asset for a 53-man roster and his four seasons in Dallas wins him points with the coaching staff.

Injuries have always been a concern with Dowdle, from college to the pros, but he’s a guy who checks all of the boxes and could fill a variety of roles behind Pollard.

