Sleep-walking Arkansas wakes up enough to dispatch Furman

The first 30 minutes of Arkansas’ game against Furman on Monday night were lackluster. The Razorbacks were winning, but coach Eric Musselman was animated on the sidelines.

A 15-1 run midway through the second half didn’t make Musselman less demonstrative, but it did provide enough of a cushion the end result was no longer in doubt. Arkansas dispatched the Paladins, 97-83.

Furman had gone back and forth with the Razorbacks for the first 10 or so minutes before Arkansas created a little gap and took a five-point lead into the break.

The margin was oddly small considering the Hogs ultimately shot 61%. Furman stuck around for a while thanks to burying 12 3-pointers, eight of which came in the first half. A 15-6 offensive rebounding edge, helped, too.

Arkansas’ athleticism was too much in the end. Khalif Battle led the team with a season-high 25 points, while Trevon Brazile chipped in 13 and Chandler Lawson added 19.

Tramon Mark played in his first game since injuring his back in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Mark was Arkansas’ leading scorer for the season when he was hurt and he scored seven points in 26 minutes in his return.

Alex Williams and JJ Pegues had the best nights for Furman. Pegues scored a team-high 21 points and Williams scored 20 on 7 of 14 shooting, including a 5 of 8 mark from downtown.

Musselman was frustrated enough, even with the outcome no longer in doubt, that he picked up a technical foul with 1:38 left.

The Razorbacks have the rest of the school-week off. They play Oklahoma in Tulsa on Saturday.

