How to sleep like an England Lioness ahead of a World Cup final

Sleep has been central to England's planning since boarding the plane to Australia - Getty Images/Mark Metcalfe

With a World Cup final looming, one can only imagine the nerve-triggered insomnia taking over some of the players involved. The buzz around the biggest match of your life may just be the worst environment to get a solid eight hours of sleep.

But in elite sport, marginal gains are everything. The players have nearly four weeks’ worth of stressful, exhilarating matches, preparation and travel behind them – and fatigue could be the difference.

Enter Dr Luke Gupta. He calls himself a performance innovation consultant, who through his work with the UK Sports Institute has made helping athletes get a decent night’s sleep his life’s work.

He did so with Team GB for the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, and has also worked with the Lionesses from 2018, in particular preparing them for a home Euros last summer.

“The purpose of my involvement is to basically give the players a sense of confidence they’re going to be able to manage their sleep when they get to a tournament like the Euros or the World Cup, and that they’re comfortable with their sleep being disturbed,” says Gupta.

“When any athlete goes to a major competition, a paradox starts to emerge where it’s expected their sleep will be the best it can be – but they get tangled up in those narratives, when actually we know athletes’ sleep is most challenged when they go to places like this because of the pressure of having to perform, spending nights away from home, operating on different schedules, time zones to contend with. You get a mismatch of expectations for sleep.”

For the World Cup, there was no stone left unturned to help the Lionesses navigate the challenge of a tournament half the world away with individual sleep plans produced to help them adjust.

No stone has been left unturned in maximising England's performances in Australia - Getty Images/Mark Metcalfe

To ensure the players quickly adapted to the new time zone, the squad adopted a plan led by Dutch chrono coach Toine Schoutens – a method focusing on light therapy and nutrition to minimise the impact of jet lag. By using special light glasses and nutritional advice, the players were guided in adjusting their biological clock to the new environment.

Nick Littlehales has seen how recovery has been adopted by elite sport in the last two decades first-hand. He is credited with being one of the pioneering sleep and recovery experts, working with Manchester United in the late 1990s, writing the best-seller Sleep, and has since helped teams across a number of sports navigate major tournaments and Olympics.

He says as much as high-tech science and tracking data are important, small, “subtle” additions to a new environment can help, too. A familiar scent spritzed on your hotel pillowcase could help you relax, for example. But those need to be consistent habits over a long period, says Littlehales, because short-term fixes are unlikely to help sustain performance for a four-week tournament.

Gupta agrees: “It’s so easy to fall down the track of like getting a new pair of trainers the day before a marathon, because you think that’s gonna give you the edge, and it’s the same principle with sleep. It’s quite common that you reach for the gimmicky things that might be perceived to help you sleep better in quite a challenging environment. But we know it’s the things people do day-to-day which essentially drives good sleep.”

Littlehales’s philosophy is rooted in taking the pressure off the night-time sleep – which can be near-impossible to master at a major tournament – by identifying points in your daily routine where you can have active rest.

“Rather than getting them focused on trying to sleep in a long period, you train them to be able to get their recovery in a multi-phasic way,” he says. “So they do certain things at certain times to be able to get their overall recovery, but take the pressure off trying to get it all at night, especially with time-zone changes and jet lag.

“It’s not about napping. But it’s about taking time out as a human being. It can be meditation, mindfulness, recovery areas, things to entertain them and take their mind away from something, being outside as well as inside – as exposure to light is important.”

England’s Lauren Hemp has proudly shared the lighthouse Lego model she built in her downtime, and team-mate Lotte Wubben-Moy has opted to relax by doodling cartoons of England’s fans in Australia. Others might be having a lie down or nap aided by YuYu long hot water bottles.

Lauren Hemp builds Lego in her time away from matches and training - Getty Images/Naomi Baker

As with many biological processes, the sleep challenges for female athletes are thought to differ to that of men.

“The big one when I’ve looked into it is that women have a higher propensity to anxiety and worry, which is one of the disruptors to being able to go through various stages of sleep,” Littlehales says.

“The research studies indicate that it’s more difficult for women to get into the restorative sleep stages than men. Never mind the menstrual cycle, and hormonal changes that go on in and around that depending on the individual.”

Research is still lacking on the gender front, but what Gupta does know is one athlete with eight hours’ sleep is not necessarily going to perform at a higher level than another with 10.

The difference is making them feel confident: a well-prepared athlete is a better athlete.