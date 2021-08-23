Sledges, square-ups and lots of wine - why Ian Botham could be an unlikely hit as Australian trade envoy - POPPERFOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES

Trade secretary Liz Truss caused quite a stir – and no little chuntering – when she announced the appointment of a former sports star as Britain’s new trade envoy to Australia. But Lord Botham will at least have one significant advantage in his new role. Instant recognisability.

Rewind three or four decades to Botham’s cricketing peak, and he was the dominant figure in Anglo-Australian relations, personifying John Bull in the same manner that Paul Hogan’s Crocodile Dundee defined the folksy, laid-back image of his own country.

Today, he is frequently to be found in Melbourne, where Botham’s Wines launched in 2001 and sold a million bottles in its first year. Wines and spirits make up a large part of the trade between the two nations, while Australian meat – an appropriate subject for a man known as “Beefy” – is ever easier to find on these shores.

Admittedly, some might wonder at the wisdom of appointing a professional Aussie-baiter to such a sensitive position. According to this line of argument, you might as well have made Diego Maradona the Argentine ambassador to London.

And yet, one of the great charms of sport in Botham’s era was the comradeship between the players – and thus, by proxy, the nations. Both teams would usually congregate in one dressing-room after play had finished for the day, where they would share a beer and chat away, oblivious to the verbal barbs that had flown to and fro on the field only a few minutes earlier.

The Aussies instinctively warmed to Botham from the moment he first faced them, bowling their finest batsman of the day – Greg Chappell – to claim his maiden Test wicket in 1977. They felt a kinship with his uncomplicated, wholehearted approach, and always saw him as a larrikin – Australian slang for a likeable rogue – who had accidentally been born in the wrong country.

They never could get on top of him, though – and perhaps Truss hopes to harness this resilience on the diplomatic front. During Botham’s decade-long heyday, England won five out of six Ashes series, which remains their best run of results since Australia first mastered Test cricket some 130 years ago.

Story continues

Ian Botham thrashes Australia's Terry Alderman for six in his legendary 149 not out at Headingley in 1981 - POPPERFOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES

Even once that heyday had passed, and Botham’s figure had become more Porky than Beefy, he retained something of a bogeyman for the Aussies. When the teams met at Sydney in the 1992 World Cup, he could only bowl slow, swinging lollipops, but still picked up four wickets to be named man of the match. It was like watching Dr Who outwitting a legion of Daleks, armed with nothing but his sonic screwdriver.

Not every impression was positive. In 1988, while representing Queensland as an overseas player, Botham landed in a Perth jail cell on a charge of assault. He had just come off an argumentative seven-hour flight from Brisbane, and when a fellow passenger turned around to complain about the team’s bad language, Botham grabbed him by the hair and forcibly directed his head back to the front, saying “It’s f--- all to do with you.”

He would eventually plead guilty and collect a fine of around £350 – which leads us to the unusual position where our new trade envoy has a criminal record in that very country. Queensland promptly sacked him, and followed up with a further fine worth five times as much. Typically, though, he had the last word, saying “A $5,000 is about fifty quid at the present rate of sterling, so I’m really not too bothered.”

Botham’s escape from his cell was a tale in itself, starting with the arrival of iconic Australian fast bowler Dennis Lillee at the prison clutching a six-pack of beer. Lillee and his close friend, wicketkeeper Rod Marsh, were both very chummy with Botham, although you might not have guessed it from one of the most famous – and least politically correct – instances of sledging ever recorded.

Walking out to the wicket one day, Botham encountered Marsh’s drawled remark “How’s your wife and my kids?” Thinking swiftly, he replied “The wife’s fine. The kids are retarded.”

The one Australian who never warmed to Botham’s earthy charms was 1970s captain Ian Chappell – the antagonist in what has become an ongoing, 44-year-old feud. The starting point lies in an argument in the bar of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, while Botham was still waiting for his first England call-up.

Each man claims that the other was mouthing off in a drunken and offensive way, but the one thing they agree on is that Botham punched or pushed Chappell backwards off his stool. According to Botham, he then pursued the fleeing Chappell out of the door, “hurdling the bonnet of a car in the chase”.

A fine way to make friends and influence people, one could argue. And there is plenty more evidence for sceptics to muster, from Botham’s reported comment that “Australians are big and empty, like their country”, to his sulky withdrawal from a 1992 World Cup dinner at the MCG in protest at the stage show, which featured a comedian in drag impersonating the Queen.

Yet the warmth that he still evokes around Australia far outweighs any past misdeeds – including that assault charge. Last month, I rang Martin Kent – another Queenslander who had his stumps rearranged by Botham at a key moment of the legendary 1981 Ashes series – to ask for his recollections 40 years on.

“Whenever Ian comes out to Australia, I try to catch up with him in Brisbane,” said Kent, “and so do a couple of the other fellas. The beauty of it is that there seems to be a wonderful camaraderie, whether you were an opponent or not.”