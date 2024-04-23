SLCPD expects traffic impacts ahead of NHL welcome

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If you plan on being in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday evening, April 24, the Salt Lake City Police Department is warning you may run into some travel-related headaches.

Ryan Smith will be hosting an NHL welcome party for the players, coaching staff and front office of Utah’s new team at the Delta Center in the heart of downtown. SLCPD said it’s expecting a large influx of people heading into the city to attend.

“Although the exact number of attendees is not known, the SLCPD is encouraging community members to carpool, use public transportation or a rideshare service,” the department said in a press release.

The entire event is free for the public to attend and will kick off in the plaza of the Delta Center at 4 p.m. By 5:30, the party will move into the arena where fans will take their seats and enjoy a “programmed event” including introductions to the team’s roster. Seating in the arena is on a first-come, first-served basis with chances to win prizes and giveaways including a signed jersey and season tickets for NHL Utah’s inaugural season.

The day before the party, the Salt Lake City Police Department is not expected to shut down any roads but officers are expecting heavy traffic. Officers will be in the area to help ensure the public’s safety, including helping direct pedestrian and vehicle traffic at various intersections near the Delta Center.

“People living, working and visiting this part of downtown should expect traffic delays and be prepared for more pedestrian traffic than usual,” said SLCPD.

Those who park their cars around the Delta Center are advised to remove all valuables from their car and ensure the doors and windows are locked and closed.

