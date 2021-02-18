Is Slavia Prague vs Leicester on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his winner versus Brighton (Getty)

Leicester City head to Slavia Prague in the Europa League on Thursday, hoping to build a commanding lead in the round of 32 first leg. The Foxes have been in excellent form domestically and manager Brendan Rodgers will need to decide where to rank the European competition in their season priorities.

Currently sat third in the Premier League, the overriding objective for the remainder of this campaign will be to ensure a Champions League spot for next term - though of course that could also be achieved by winning the Europa League itself.

Leicester rotated heavily in the group stage, but their ability to do that on Thursday may be hindered by injuries, including the long-term knee problem suffered by James Justin recently.

Slavia are top of their domestic league and unbeaten after 19 games, having finished second in their group behind Bayer Leverkusen.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 5:55pm on Thursday 18 February.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN HD on TV. The match is also available to live stream on the BT Sport app.

What is the team news?

Leicester has a number of injuries, with James Justin, Timothy Castagne and Wesley Fofana all unfit for this game.

Losing Justin may have been a huge blow for the side, but Caglar Soyuncu being back in defence will hopefully make up for it.

Rodgers is likely to rest duo Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy after their recent returns from injury and could replace them with Nampalys Mendy and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Jindrich Trpisovsky is likely to field an unchanged team for this contest, following their 3-0 victory over Pardubice on Saturday.

Jan Kuchta netted two in that match to tally nine goals from only six appearances and is likely to be joined in the Leicester tie with Adballah Sima. He has scored three from four starts in Europe, and the duo could be a real danger for the Foxes.

Predicted line ups

Slavia Prague: Kolar, Bah, Kudela, Deli, Dorley, Holes, Provod, Sima, Stanciu, Olayinka, Kuchta.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Fuchs, Mendy, Tielemans, Under, Perez, Barnes, Iheanacho.

Odds

Slavia Prague – 11/2

Draw – 7/2

Leicester – 10/3

Prediction

Even with a changed line-up, Leicester should come away from the game with a positive result and be overwhelming favourites to reach the next round after the second leg. Slavia 1-2 Leicester.

