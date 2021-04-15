Is Slavia Prague vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal need to find a way to either win the match or earn a high-scoring draw, as they head to Slavia Prague with their quarter-final tie poised at 1-1 after the first leg.

Mikel Arteta’s team have won only once in their last five, while Slavia are unbeaten in 23 and have already knocked out British sides Rangers and Leicester City - so the Gunners can have no excuses as to not being warned about their potential.

Slavia will be missing Ondrej Kudela after he was given a 10-match ban, while Arteta must see whether a host of his players are fit for duty in this game - or, in the case of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whether he wishes to bring them back into the fold. Alexandre Lacazette has showed improvements of late and is likely to lead the line in any case, but the rotating cast of attacking support players behind him could see plenty of changes once more.

Arsenal need to win the Europa League to be in Europe next season at all, in all likelihood, making this the fixture on which their season effectively hinges.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Thursday, 15 April.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be screened live on BT Sport 1, while subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Line-ups

Slavia Prague: Kolar, Bah, Holes, Zima, Boril, Hromada, Sevcik, Stanciu, Provod, Olayinka, Kuchta

Arsenal: Leno, Mari, Holding, Chambers, Saka, Xhaka, Thomas, Ceballos, Smith Rowe, Lacazette, Pepe

Odds

Slavia - 19/5

Draw - 37/13

Arsenal - 6/7

Prediction

Arsenal are too inconsistent to be relied upon and Slavia will rightly have confidence in their abilities to see out the job. Slavia 2-1 Arsenal (agg 3-2).

Read More

‘We’re heading in the right direction’, Stanway says after Lioness loss to Canada

Predicting how Slavia Prague vs Arsenal will play out tonight

Team news and official line-ups ahead of Slavia Prague vs Arsenal