Slater's top 'unsung hero' from Cowboys' win over Bengals
NFL Network's Jane Slater shares her top "unsung hero" from the Dallas Cowboys' win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 matchup.
NFL Network's Jane Slater shares her top "unsung hero" from the Dallas Cowboys' win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 matchup.
The 49ers' PFF grades through two weeks have a couple of surprises:
For the second straight week, Baker Mayfield received one of the five lowest PFF grades on offense amongst all Panthers.
Conspicuously visible during Sunday’s fourth-quarter fracas between the Buccaneers and Saints was retired Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. The NFL may be taking a closer look at whether he’ll be allowed to roam so freely on the sidelines during games. Now the “senior adviser to the General Manger” (which sounds better than “assistant to the [more]
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
Yes, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slashed his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million when he agreed to stay with the team. But that’s just the beginning, based on his revised deal. On Sunday, Garoppolo made an extra $350,000. And he’ll make that same amount in every game during which he plays at least [more]
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
Carson Wentz set an impressive record Sunday.
The Raiders had a 20-0 lead on Sunday.
There are several ways to describe an offensive lineman doing his job well, but Mark Sanchez might have found the weirdest way to do it during Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams.
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate [more]
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed his on-field message to Trey Lance after the young quarterback suffered a broken ankle against Seattle.
Check out what people were saying about ASU's decision to move on from Herm Edwards as the Sun Devils' football coach.
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens offers three early pickups for this upcoming week, including a pair of receivers and a running back in Miami.
Lattimore and Evans have been here before.
Social media reactions from Justin Fields' failed goal-line attempt out of the shotgun formation.
Ray Anderson needs a leader who inspires confidence. Here are the names he should consider to lead Arizona State football.
Sunday was a rough day for 49ers quarterback Trey Lance as he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first quarter of their 27-7 win over the Seahawks. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Lance would miss the rest of the year after breaking his ankle on a running play. The injury was reminiscent [more]
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current workspace. Via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo walked away with a win and more than $350,000 on Sunday after he took over as the 49ers' quarterback against the Seahawks.