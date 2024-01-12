Slater: Warriors likely to trade for a big man, ease cap woes

By now it’s no secret that big changes could be coming for the Golden State Warriors, and The Athletic’s Anthony Slater thinks he has a bead on what the Dubs most need to do. Noting the team’s historic tax bill contrasted with their underwater record, it seems pretty clear that Golden State will make some serious moves at the deadline, if, as Slater notes, “they want to get back into contention this season.”

Size, then, is what the Warriors ought to be in the market for, per the Athletic analyst. “Chris Paul’s expiring salary could be used as a vehicle to bolster the rotation, and I’ve heard they’ve poked around in the center market,” writes Slater.

Still, salary cap concerns may also figure in the Dubs’ plans. “I believe Andrew Wiggins … is more likely to be dealt than Jonathan Kuminga (for those reasons), who is extension eligible this summer, playing better than Wiggins and emerging as a more vital member of their future.”

Warriors open to trading anyone other than Steph Curry https://t.co/TVwvRzPl0E pic.twitter.com/s8yf5jPZ8A — Warriors Wire (@TheWarriorsWire) January 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire