Slater shares her impressions of Michael Thomas' performance at Saints camp

NFL Network's Jane Slater shares her impressions of wide receiver Michael Thomas' performance at New Orleans Saints camp.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein react to the latest news out of NFL training camp, including the contentious situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, Joe Burrow's calf injury and the Broncos WR injuries. Later, the duo attempt to answer some of the biggest questions to come out of the training camps they visited, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
As a fan, you feel for Thomas. As a bettor, this is another spot to fade the seasoned pro.
Some of the top programs in the country will have an ongoing quarterback competition during preseason practice.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his divisional grades series with the AFC West.
Here's how to watch Jake Paul's next fight.
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down some projections he thinks will get crushed in 2023.
Barber, who helped the Tampa Bay Bucs win their first Super Bowl, had to wait a few years to finally hear his name called for the Hall of Fame.
McMahon has been under investigation for allegedly paying hush money for alleged sexual misconduct during his time as CEO of WWE.
There is no such thing as the perfect fantasy draft; mistakes will happen. Scott Pianowski helps you prepare so you won't get caught astray.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon ranks the best wide receivers still just 25 and under.
The success of the 2022 season said a lot about the Chiefs.
Few were as prepared as Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon highlights a quartet of NFL squads that could provide great production if fantasy managers play their cards right.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon sets some realistic expectations for the first-year class of wide receivers.
Known for his exotic blitzes and pass-rush stunts, Wink Martindale has his defense focused on the run game this season.
Kicking off our 'Rankings Week' on the pod, Matt Harmon and Sharp Football analyst Rich Hribar breakdown the key differences between fantasy rankings and player projections.
The Aces need just six more wins to set the WNBA’s regular season record.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
The Pac-12 appears to be on life support. A decision from one of the four-corner schools could prove as a lifesaver or a death knell. College athletics is on fragile ground.