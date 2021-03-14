Slater: Saints have been preparing for Brees' retirement

The Telegraph

Anyone fancy a rematch? Lee Westwood certainly does. The Sunday after being denied by Bryson DeChambeau, the veteran will once again venture out into the final group alongside the player who is supposedly revolutionising the game. Yet this time, a few hundred miles up the Florida coast, the status and the prize is rather bigger and the old gunslinger has the two-shot advantage. The conclusion of The Players Championship could be a classic. Westwood, 47, is on 13-under, after a 68, and DeChambeau, 27, on 11-under, after a 67 and the Stadium Course may as well have Eddie Hearn as the promoter. “I love it,” said DeChambeau. “Westy is a fierce competitor and I welcome the challenge to play with him again.” Westwood concurred: “It is like ‘Round Two, The Rematch’. I'm going to really enjoy tomorrow. I enjoyed last Sunday, and I'm going to enjoy this Sunday. I suppose if you sat Bryson down here and you asked him which course would suit him more, he'd probably say Bay Hill. “You can open your shoulders a little bit more around Bay Hill than you can around here. This place is a little bit more strategic. But credit to Bryson; you wouldn't associate this course with his style of play, and he's up there. It shows he can adapt his game.” If the cheers that greeted Westwood’s 25-feet birdie on the “island-green” 17th are any gauge then there will be only one crowd favourite, as the former world No 1 attempts to add to his creaking CV.