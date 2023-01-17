Slater reveals what Warner told Prescott after 31-14 win over Bucs

Associated Press

Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas. The team released a statement Tuesday morning saying Gage had movement in his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion. Gage was injured when he stumbled on a route, went to the ground, couldn’t make the catch and took a hard shot to the neck from Donovan Wilson.