Slater reveals Cowboys' two 'Achilles' heels' so far in 2022 season
NFL Network's Jane Slater reveals Dallas Cowboys' two 'Achilles' heels' so far in 2022 season.
NFL Network's Jane Slater reveals Dallas Cowboys' two 'Achilles' heels' so far in 2022 season.
Lions Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah both practice without restrictions as they advance through the NFL's concussion protocol
Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons says he's excited about the challenge of facing Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and talked about what makes him so effective.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. discusses playing against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
The Indianapolis Colts get their second week in a row with a stand-alone broadcast as they visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
New York Giants WR Darius Slayton was a projected non-participant in practice on Thursday after coming down with an illness.
Left-hander Matthew Boyd previously pitched for the Detroit Tigers from 2015-21. The 31-year-old will return to the Tigers for the 2023 season.
The Cowboys receiver helped raise the money during a slide-a-thon in Grapevine.
The Cowboys have had a lot of players dealing with illnesses over the last couple of weeks and there’s a bug keeping a couple of key members of the team out of practice this week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday that cornerback Trevon Diggs and wide receiver Michael Gallup will miss their second [more]
If one of the NFL’s most powerful men had taken ownership of a controversial image from the civil rights era, he really would be a football maverick
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in Tampa Bay, the current Jackson State [more]
Green Bay Packers coach Dan Devine desperately traded a treasure trove of draft picks for quarterback John Hadl, who was near the end of his career.
Alabama high school football teams will have a rough next few years. Thompson 8th-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn won MVP at the AHSAA 7A championship.
The Packers have another potential Aaron Rodgers problem. And Aaron Rodgers knows it. He’s due to make nearly $60 million in 2023. Every penny of it is fully guaranteed. If the Packers decide they’d like to move on, there’s not much they can do about it, if he decides he wants to stay. Rodgers, by [more]
An arrest warrant has been issued for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on a domestic violence battery charge
It is uncertain whether 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will be available for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after the latest CFP rankings and before Championship Weekend.
Where does KC’s second-round draft pick rank among rookie receivers, according to Pro Football Focus? Perhaps higher than you think.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 13's top running back plays. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
With C.J. Gardner-Johnson on the mend and the Eagles looking to hold on to the No. 1 seed, rumblings of a Malcolm Jenkins return started spreading - but the feasibility is another question. By Adam Hermann
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on the additions of RB Melvin Gordon and DT Brandon Williams to the team's practice squad.