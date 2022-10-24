Slater: Prescott admitted he was 'a little overconfident' in his pass selection vs. Lions
NFL Network's Jane Slater says Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott admitted he was a little overconfident in his pass selection vs. the Detroit Lions.
Prescott threw for 207 yards and a touchdown, but Dallas' defense and run game carried the day against the Detroit Lions.
