Slater: One position Cowboys 'really need to address' in 2023 offseason
NFL Network's Jane Slater discusses the Dallas Cowboys and the one position they really need to address in the 2023 offseason.
NFL Network's Jane Slater discusses the Dallas Cowboys and the one position they really need to address in the 2023 offseason.
An Eagles player tried to get in the head of the Chiefs at the pregame Super Bowl coin-toss, but Chris Jones shut him down.
The Chicago Bears may give up No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft as many teams have expressed interest in trading up for the coveted first selection.
Here's the latest look at who some experts think the Eagles will pick in our mock draft roundup 2.0. By Dave Zangaro
Jordan Poyer has been here before, but his resume wasn’t nearly as accomplished as it is now. Thus, his market wasn’t as active as it’s expected to be next month. Poyer signed a four-year, $13 million deal with the Bills on the first day of free agency in 2017. After a contract extension, six seasons, [more]
Ryan Gerard, Tyler Duncan and Eric Cole didn't win the Honda Classic, but they received huge financial boosts.
On Friday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith claimed after speaking with someone from Lamar Jackson’s camp that the Ravens quarterback never asked for a fully-guaranteed deal. The surprising claim contradicted months of conventional wisdom that Lamar wants the same thing that Deshaun Watson got from the Browns. The sudden notion that Lamar Jackson doesn’t want a [more]
Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, is the latest from LIV to take swipe at McIlroy, the most outspoken critic on PGA Tour of the Saudi-funded league.
Should the Bears stick with Justin Fields or draft Bryce Young? NFL Media draft expert Daniel Jeremiah thinks the answer is simple.
Sage Rosenfels explains why the 49ers drafting Brock Purdy was like "serendipity" for both sides.
Chris Kirk breaks his winless drought, LIV kicks off its second season, the major organizations all announce their intentions and more in this week's edition of the Monday Scramble.
Alabama's decision to continue playing Brandon Miller is becoming one of college basketball's biggest stories.
The Eagles kept Trey Sermon on their active roster all year, but only played him in two games. Here's a theory as to why in Roobs 10 Random Eagles Offseason Observations.
Is there enough talent near the top half of the draft to convince the Patriots to keep the No. 14 pick? In his latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft, our Phil Perry has Bill Belichick trading down in the first round -- and still landing a talented pass-catcher for Mac Jones.
Sir Nick Faldo has ridiculed Sergio Garcia for claiming Rory McIlroy “lacked maturity” by labelling the Spaniard the “most immature player I’ve ever witnessed”.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis is just 63 points shy of equaling Maravich's all-time scoring record.
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones is thinking long term with quarterback Dak Prescott. Jones said he wants the Cowboys to be thinking not just about winning with Prescott in 2023, but also about giving him a long-term contract extension that would keep him in Dallas for years to come. “We’ve got to have a [more]
There is almost a zero percent chance the Bears draft three players from the same school with successive picks, but whatever we're having fun with this mock draft.
Former Alabama quarterback will not throw or run during this week's NFL Combine, NFL Network reported Monday.
Here's the New York Yankees' all-time team, featuring a full 26-man roster...
Charles Howell III finally made winning feel easy Sunday at Mayakoba when his putter came to life for an 8-under 63 to win the LIV Golf Invitational by four shots for his first title in the Saudi-funded series. Howell had seven birdies through 10 holes to take control at El Camaleon, and then got some help when Peter Uihlein had to hit three tee shots on the 12th hole in a triple bogey that removed any drama from the final round. Howell won in his sixth start in LIV Golf and picked up $4 million, with an additional $1 million for leading his Crushers to a nine-shot victory.