Slater: Micah Parsons playing more defensive end 'is scary for opposing teams'
NFL Network's Jane Slater: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons playing more defensive end 'is scary for opposing teams'.
NFL Network's Jane Slater: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons playing more defensive end 'is scary for opposing teams'.
Here's how the Dallas Cowboys fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Brown wants you to know he and Lamb don't play receiver the same way.
The two USC students were charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree trespassing and stealing.
Marshawn Lynch doing stuff in "space." We've heard worse ideas.
The NFL defensive rookie of the year odds have a clear favorite.
The former first-round pick is now tied for the third-highest salary among defensive tackles.
Between Lamar Jackson's contract and the addition of new weapons, the Ravens' newfound upside is reflected in the debut of Scott Pianowski's 2023 fantasy power rankings.
Follow Yahoo Sports for updates of Game 2 of the Lakers-Warriors second-round series.
As a result, Lord Miles was scratched from this weekend's Kentucky Derby.
Budenholzer's disastrous decision-making against the Heat this postseason sealed a fate that seemingly teetered back and forth throughout his Bucks tenure.
A report came out this week suggesting opposing executives were annoyed with the NFL Draft praise lavished on Roseman. But that's natural, as one of his peers put it, when someone is "constantly busting their ass and trying to figure out how to get ahead."
Carter's deal is reportedly a a fully-guaranteed four-year, $21.8 million contract.
Green’s force will be expected — not just in Game 2 but for the rest of the series. The Warriors can’t win without it, and Green can’t play without it — with possible free agency looming in the summer.
Check out our first batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!
There are a lot of great fighters in boxing, but the best and most exciting matches aren't always made. Boxing could get a great boost with a WrestleMania-type of card.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers his latest batch of pickup options, headlined by a top prospect making his debut for the Cubs.
Verlander's debut for the Mets on Thursday did not go the way he would've wanted.
Alcaraz is a force but could find resistance against Borna Coric in the Madrid semifinal.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down the slate for the weekend ahead and highlights the plethora of streamers available Saturday.
The best value in the futures market may be with the team nobody expected to be here.