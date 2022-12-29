Slater: Joshua Dobbs to start for Titans; Tony Pollard out for Cowboys
NFL Network's Jane Slater reports Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs to start for Titans; running back Tony Pollard out for the Dallas Cowboys.
The Tennessee Titans are expected to start former Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs in Thursday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Titans are starting a quarterback who just joined the team and the Cowboys will also be without one of their key contributors on Thursday night. Running back Tony Pollard is expected to be inactive for the Week 17 contest, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Pollard is officially questionable with a thigh injury
