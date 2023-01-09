Slater explains how Cowboys run game plans to approach Bucs defense differently
NFL Network's Jane Slater explains how the Dallas Cowboys run game plans to approach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense differently.
NFL Network's Jane Slater explains how the Dallas Cowboys run game plans to approach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense differently.
The final day of regular season play in the NFL set the playoff picture and produced plenty of shockers, like the Bills’ incredible feat that surprised Damar Hamlin watching from his hospital bed, the Packers being bounced from the postseason with a home loss to the Lions, the Cowboys suffering a crushing defeat by the Commanders and Jalen Hurts returning to the Eagles, helping to secure Philadelphia’s No.1 overall seed in the NFC. Plus, J.J. Watt had an emotional sendoff in his final NFL game and Love Smith coached his last game with the Texans as Houston’s surprising win handed the Bears the No.1 overall pick in the 2023 Draft.
Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones made it clear in the offseason he wants to see success in the playoffs. Mike McCarthy can't afford another wild-card flop.
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
49ers linebacker Fred Warner is dumbfounded by Brock Purdy's lack of attention throughout the NFL.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Jack Jones' suspension reportedly led to the rookie cornerback openly challenging head coach Bill Belichick. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has the details.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards. Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed. If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the [more]
The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2023 NFL playoffs riding a 10-game winning streak after taking down the Arizona Cardinals.
Sports wagering is now legal in Ohio. If it wasn’t, Bernie Kosar would still have a relationship with the Browns. The team severed ties with Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. [more]
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
Players are expected to eat, sleep and breathe football on their path to the Super Bowl, but that won't be a problem for 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.
USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates, the latest news, analysis and scenes as Georgia and TCU clash throughout the night. Follow along.
Usually, only a handful of plays decide games in the NFL. Here are 7 that helped end the Packers' season on Sunday night.
The Houston Texans had to fire Lovie Smith as their coach when these three reasons are considered.
Who could replace Kliff Kingsbury, as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals? Here's a look at some potential options as the team's next coach.