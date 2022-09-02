Slater: Expect Micah Parsons to be used in creative ways again
NFL Network's Jane Slater: Expect Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons to be used in creative ways again.
NFL Network's Jane Slater: Expect Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons to be used in creative ways again.
Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski, who shares an interesting theory about the top tier of fantasy RBs and how quickly they age out of that position. Later, the guys preview the Green Bay Packers (who may not have any fantasy-relevant WRs) and the Minnesota Vikings (who might be fantasy gold this season).
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes has declined to put a timetable on Jameson Williams' return to action; best-case scenario appears to be around midseason
A spate of white-collar human trafficking cases in the financial hub of Hong Kong is the latest iteration of a decades-old problem
Detroit Lions have 5 projected starters from Brad Holmes' 2 drafts: Aidan Hutchinson, Penei Sewell, Alim McNeill, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Malcolm Rodriguez
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s still-unexplained absence for 11 days of training camp continues to be a hot topic in league circles. And things are about to get even hotter, in more ways than one. The New York Post reports, via its notorious Page Six gossip column, that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have had [more]
Chase Winovich revealed what he said to Bill Belichick after he was traded to Cleveland.
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo isn't concerned about his ego being bruised after staying with the 49ers as Trey Lance's backup.
Jordan Masons preseason was too hard to ignore, and the 49ers knew the rest of the NFL had taken notice of the undrafted rookie as well.
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
J.T. Daniels was luckless when he got hurt at USC and replaced by Kedon Slovis. On Thursday, Daniels was beaten by Slovis in a different way. It was a fascinating night.
The Bears claimed seven players off waivers this week, including Alex Leatherwood and Armon Watts. We grade the new additions:
Dispatch and South Bend sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes-Irish game, and what the final score will be.
He's said family has always taken a "back seat" to football and it sounds like they're going to have to wait a little longer.
Nick Sirianni explained why the Eagles claimed QB Ian Book from the Saints earlier this week. By Dave Zangaro
Chris Russo believes that the 49ers' decision to hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo is a 'desperate move.'
Dillon Gabriel doesn't have the prototypical size of a big-time quarterback. But Gabriel more than makes up for his lack of size.
The Cowboys and free agent left tackle Jason Peters appear to be making progress toward a signing. Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Peters is in Dallas today, taking a physical. Jones said there’s currently nothing to report beyond that, but he and Peters will sit down for [more]
In the Backyard Brawl, Neal Brown had a decision to make. West Virginia was leading No. 16 Pittsburgh 31-24 with a little over six minutes remaining with the ball at the Panthers 48-yard line. After a two-yard run by CJ Donaldson, the Mountaineers offense was facing a fourth down situation over under a yard with a chance to effectively burn more time off the clock.
The #Chiefs had some tough choices to make during 53-man roster cuts. Brett Veach detailed one of the toughest: