Slater: Expect Cowboys to 'lean heavily on offense' in 2023 NFL Draft
NFL Network's Jane Slater discusses the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL Network's Jane Slater discusses the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Cowboys chose to let Elliott see his market firsthand, and even as they insist a reunion is plausible, it's more likely they'll go with a younger, fresher and cheaper player.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-free agency (sort of) mock draft. Wait until you see the dice roll the Colts take at No. 4.
Ronald Jones played in six games with the Chiefs last season.
Cooks has wanted out of Houston since at least October, and is finally getting his wish.
“He’s probably a No. 2 who has been paid as a No. 1 for most of his career,” one executive told Yahoo Sports.
Yahoo Sports spoke to talent evaluators across the NFL, and they agreed on key points that will impact Elliott going forward.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around NFL free agency, including Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' statement that he intends to play for the New York Jets, TE Darren Waller's trade to the New York Giants, NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter's disastrous pro day, Dallas Cowboys releasing star RB Ezekiel Elliott and more.
A big name is headed to Dallas.
In this edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald reminds everyone to chill about Pro Day workouts, praises WR prospect Jaxon Smith-Njigba and looks at a surprising college program producing strong draft prospects.
The first Final Four game is No. 1 seed Virginia Tech (31-4) vs. No. 3 LSU (32-2) at 7 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN.
With the 2023 NFL Draft officially one month away, it's time to start breaking down the positions that matter most to fantasy managers, starting with the running backs. Matt Harmon is joined by Yahoo's own draft expert Charles McDonald to take an extended look at the running back position ahead of April's draft.
The “one-and-done” era of college basketball will continue for the foreseeable future.
Davis is the No. 3 QB in his class and the No. 10 player overall.
Here are our best bets for all four games on the slate.
Grant McCasland and North Texas beat UAB on Thursday night to win the NIT championship.
The 2022-23 NBA regular season is coming to an end, and it's time to secure that fantasy championship too. Here are our last pickups of the season!
Carter is an elite prospect, but his alleged involvement in a fatal car crash reportedly means that he won't join the Raiders.
LSU plays Virginia Tech before two of the best players in the country square off as Iowa faces South Carolina.
Things went off the rails quickly when Travis Kelce tried to name all 32 NFL head coaches.
Could the NFL put multiple teams in Europe? It's a wild idea -- here are the challenges, and the opportunities, involved.