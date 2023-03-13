Slater examines Cowboys' chance of re-signing Vander Esch in free agency
NFL Network's Jane Slater examines the Dallas Cowboys' chance of re-signing linebacker Leighton Vander Esch in free agency.
The 2023 NFL free-agent quarterback class includes a couple of superstars and a handful of intriguing options. Here are the top 10 QBs set to hit the market this spring.
Guard Nate Davis is set to join the Bears as a free agent. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Davis agreed to a deal with the Bears on Monday. Davis, who is No. 58 on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents, agreed to a three-year pact. Davis played 55 games and made [more]
Smith will be reunited with his old Titans coach, Arthur Smith, with the Falcons.
It’s not official yet, but it’s quickly moving that way. Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers is indeed moving toward accepting a trade that would send him out the land of the Cheesehead and into the Big Apple. Trey Wingo (who was the first to indicate the Jets had spoken to Rodgers last week) has [more]
The Raiders found a replacement for Derek Carr.
The Jets' QB options continue to dwindle while Aaron Rodgers mulls his options.
One of the first moves of the NFL's legal tampering window saw Eagles linebacker TJ Edwards sign with his hometown team. By Reuben Frank
As news of the Rams-Dolphins trade broke, 49ers Twitter had a field day going in on Jalen Ramsey as he high-tailed it out of the NFC West.
Follow the NFL's annual signing and negotiating bonanza right here with Yahoo Sports.
The Bears have reportedly signed two top free-agent linebackers.
In connection with his Super Bowl-week suspensions by NFL Network and ESPN, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has sued only Marriott. For now. NFL Network (and, in turn, the NFL) could have potential liability to Irvin. A recent court filing made by Marriott underscores the possibility. In a Friday motion aimed at preventing Irvin’s [more]
The Raiders moved fast to land a familiar quarterback.
Here's an overview of the 11 picks the Patriots currently have in the 2023 NFL Draft after Monday's trade with the Falcons involving tight end Jonnu Smith.
The Bears opened up the start of free agency negotiations with a reported deal for linebacker T.J. Edwards, but then nothing else for several hours.
The NFL offseason is here, as teams look to build their next championship roster. Heres a look at when free agency starts and some of the top players available.
NFL free agency 2023 rumors and live updates on Detroit Lions, all 32 teams. Follow for breaking news and analysis on trades and free agents signings.
Jimmy Garoppolo's reported Raiders contract had many on Twitter talking.
How does the trade down to No. 9 impact the Bears' draft plan? Josh Schrock offers his latest mock after the blockbuster deal with the Panthers.
Brock Purdy might not receive full clearance for another six months, but one Bay Area surgeon suggests that could be a positive for the 49ers quarterback.