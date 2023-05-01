Slater: Cowboys were torn between DT Mazi Smith and OL Matthew Bergeron
NFL Network's Jane Slater: Dallas Cowboys were torn between DT Mazi Smith and OL Matthew Bergeron.
NFL Network's Jane Slater: Dallas Cowboys were torn between DT Mazi Smith and OL Matthew Bergeron.
Here's how the Dallas Cowboys fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Three QBs went in the top four picks, but none of them are favored to win rookie of the year.
Is Kenneth Walker III stuck in a timeshare after Seattle took an RB? Dalton Del Don examines that and more fantasy fallout from the NFL Draft.
Yahoo Sports draft expert lauds Pittsburgh and Baltimore and most of the AFC South, but has questions for several teams.
The Watts are now minority owners of a Premier League club.
The two RBs drafted in Round 1 stand alone when it comes to clear fantasy value. How do the rest of the rookies stack up? Andy Behrens takes a closer look in a two-round mock.
Metchie hasn't played in a game since 2021 but the Texans think he has a chance to suit up in 2021.
The Bruins' shocking first-round loss opens the door for a new favorite.
The Cowboys grabbed an interesting running back in the sixth round.
The Warriors, led by three guys in their 30s, will take on LeBron James, 38, and the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.
The player was reportedly shot in the chest and taken to a local hospital.
Officials believe Arrayah Barrett’s death was a “purely accidental and tragic incident.”
Mike Shannon won two World Series titles as a player with the Cardinals, first in 1964 and again in 1967.
"I was so happy I got it done, got that weight lifted off my shoulders."
Payton Thorne was Michigan State's starting quarterback in 2021 and 2022 but was not assured the starting job entering 2023.
NFL teams went heavy on quarterbacks in 2023, especially in the late rounds.
The Rams got the honor of taking the final pick of the NFL draft.
The Packers were looking for a backup QB in the draft.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Day 3 is under way from Kansas City.
Stetson Bennett comes to the Rams after leading Georgia to national championship wins in 2021 and 2022.