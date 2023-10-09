Slater: Cowboys were 'grossly unprepared' to face 49ers 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Jane Slater on "The Insiders" said the Dallas Cowboys were "grossly unprepared" to face the San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers had their first test of the season, and passed it easily.
After Sunday night's blowout loss, it's fair to wonder if the talent gap between the Cowboys and the NFL's elite is more pronounced than what we were led to believe.
Footballs take funny bounces. Those bounces can make a big impact on games
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense have attempted to solve that conundrum the past two seasons, and went home dazed and confused. Speed might be what produces a better ending for Dallas this weekend.
The 49ers have had the upper hand in this matchup the last two years. If Dallas is going to reverse the trend, it will likely come down to how disruptive its defense can be.
“They are, right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl.”
The Bengals, meanwhile, are at +3500 to win the Super Bowl after starting 1-3.
The 49ers were just too much for the Giants on Thursday night.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap an exciting first Sunday slate of NFL action. Fitz and Frank discuss every game one by one and give their instant takeaways and analysis. The duo focus specifically on the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns for their statement wins before giving their analysis on the rest of the games.
The Cowboys had two interceptions and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown early on Sunday night in New York.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab kick things off by highlighting a few of the most interesting games from the NFL Week 5 slate, starting with the Sunday night slaughter: the Dallas Cowboys were manhandled by the San Francisco 49ers. Next, they discuss the absolute disaster known as the New England Patriots. The Buffalo Bills and their confusing loss to an energized Jacksonville Jaguars team are up next, before the duo finish with the New York Jets serving up Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos a slice of humble pie (despite still not looking that good.) Fitz and Frank recap the rest of the early Sunday slate and discuss De'Von Achane, the Baltimore Ravens' collapse and more before analyzing the afternoon slate and the 1-4 Minnesota Vikings, what to make of the Philadelphia Eagles and more. The hosts finish things out with a preview of the Monday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.
Brock Purdy found George Kittle three times during their blowout win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.
Richardson injured his throwing shoulder on Sunday against the Titans.
