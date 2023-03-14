Slater: Cowboys to re-sign LB Leighton Vander Esch
NFL Network's Jane Slater: Dallas Cowboys to re-sign linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to a two-year contract for 11 million.
NFL Network's Jane Slater: Dallas Cowboys to re-sign linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to a two-year contract for 11 million.
Here are additional players we’re excited to watch in the tournament — in no particular order.
Every coach in the NCAA tournament feels a measure of pressure to advance. Yet all pressure is relative.
Soon after the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback, star receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram with a strange message.
New York has gone all-in on the four-time MVP quarterback, can they grant his wishes?
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has revealed why he chose to leave the Patriots in free agency and reunite with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders.
In our latest NFL mock draft, the Eagles trade up to land a stud defensive tackle in the top 10. By Mike Mulhern
The Giants’ offense is adding another weapon in the form of tight end Darren Waller. The Raiders are trading Waller to the Giants for a third-round draft pick, according to multiple reports. Trades cannot become official until the start of the league year tomorrow, but both sides have agreed to the deal. The pick the [more]
Sam Darnold's reported 49ers contract will benefit both sides as the veteran quarterback takes a spot on the roster next to Trey Lance and Brock Purdy.
How is anyone supposed to block the 49ers this upcoming season? Teams have to gameplan on how to keep Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead at bay, but now the 49ers have added Javon Hargrave into the mix.
Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t said much lately. He’ll say plenty on Wednesday. Tomorrow, Rodgers will appear on Pat McAfee’s show at 1:00 p.m. ET. Rodgers will undoubtedly be asked about his plans, given that the segment begins three hours before the start of the league year. Here’s what we currently know. Sources [more]
Darren Waller made the Pro Bowl in 2020 but was limited by injuries the last two years.
With the reported agreement in place to retain center Jake Brendel, the 49ers' starting lineups on both sides of the ball are looking solid.
Free agent OT Orlando Brown Jr. reportedly has not yet been signed because he wants to be paid like a left tackle, but the league views him as a right tackle.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can officially begin speaking to other teams tomorrow. Today, he’s spending a little time on Twitter, addressing his unresolved contract situation. Retweeting an item in which ESPN’s Adam Schefter is quoted as saying Jackson rejected a contract last year that included $200 million in guarantees, Jackson uses a gif that suggests [more]
On the Brother from Another show, Michael Holley and Mike Smith break down both sides of the Bears-Panthers trade that landed Carolina the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Keep it right here with our legal tampering period live blog for all of the latest Patriots rumors, news and completed deals with their own free agents and other players.
The 49ers reportedly appear to add another piece to their defense.
Will Harris played his best football after taking over as the Detroit Lions' starting slot cornerback in the second half of last season
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
All the news and rumors on free agency as the Eagles begin the new league year trying to remake their Super Bowl roster.