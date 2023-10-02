Slater: Cowboys' first litmus test of '23 will come vs. 49ers 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Jane Slater says the Dallas Cowboys' first litmus test of '23 will come vs. the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 on "Sunday Night football."
McCaffrey's among the 49ers greats just 18 games into his career in San Francisco.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Pats v. Cowboys game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The 49ers were just too much for the Giants on Thursday night.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.
Follow all the late game action right here with Yahoo Sports.
The Cowboys had two interceptions and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown early on Sunday night in New York.
By a margin of more than $2 million per year, Nick Bosa is now the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.
A military veteran stood before the Cowboys. The decorations he earned in combat spoke loudly even as he spoke softly. “February 11, 2024,” became the mantra — the date of Super Bowl LVIII.
Two of the NFL's signature dynasties never played one another in their primes, and that's a shame.
There's a new MVP favorite after Week 4 of the NFL season.
The 2023-24 season unofficially starts Monday as the majority of NBA teams report to training camp and participate in their annual media days. Follow Yahoo Sports for updates from around the league.
The turnaround in Cincinnati might be one of the best stories Major League Soccer has seen in some time.
For a second straight season, Butler showed up for the new NBA season with a completely new look.
The Patriots can't have much confidence in Mac Jones.
It was a very weird Week 4 in the NFL as we saw tons of blowouts and a rather surprisingly competitive game on Sunday Night Football between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs. As they do every Sunday night, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowksi provide their instant fantasy reaction to every game.
Dan Titus reveals four guards ready to make a leap this NBA season and take their fantasy value to a new level.
The Cowboys need a win after getting upset by the Cardinals in Week 3.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reaction to every game from the Sunday slate as Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close. The Buffalo Bills made a strong case for topping the power rankings with a big win over the Miami Dolphins, the Cincinnati Bengals are teetering on the edge of collapse, the New York Jets gave it their all on Sunday Night Football and still came up short and the hosts are officially out on Mac Jones and possibly Bill Belichick. The duo talk through the rest of the slate game-by-game before wrapping things up with a preview of Monday night's matchup: the New York Giants at home against the Seattle Seahawks.