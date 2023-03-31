Slater: Cowboys' busy offseason was 'most active as I can remember'
NFL Network's Jane Slater explains why she thinks the Dallas Cowboys' busy offseason was the most active as she can remember.
Ronald Jones played in six games with the Chiefs last season.
“He’s probably a No. 2 who has been paid as a No. 1 for most of his career,” one executive told Yahoo Sports.
In this edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald reminds everyone to chill about Pro Day workouts, praises WR prospect Jaxon Smith-Njigba and looks at a surprising college program producing strong draft prospects.
The “one-and-done” era of college basketball will continue for the foreseeable future.
Minnesota head coach Chris Finch also criticized the officiating from the Timberwolves' loss to the Suns and was fined $15,000.
If you're still in the hunt for a fantasy hockey championship, we have pickups for you to consider ahead of the extended final week.
Davis is the No. 3 QB in his class and the No. 10 player overall.
Grant McCasland and North Texas beat UAB on Thursday night to win the NIT championship.
Thirty years ago, opposing fans felt sorry for Florida Atlantic University. Saturday, FAU will play in the Final Four. That's how far the Owls have come.
LSU plays Virginia Tech before two of the best players in the country square off as Iowa faces South Carolina.
The Browns owners potentially warped a significant part of the NFL business model. It’s going to be important that they have something to show for it — quickly.
The Cowboys chose to let Elliott see his market firsthand, and even as they insist a reunion is plausible, it's more likely they'll go with a younger, fresher and cheaper player.
Even with much of the attention on Anthony Volpe's debut, Judge made his presence felt on Thursday.
With the 2023 NFL Draft officially one month away, it's time to start breaking down the positions that matter most to fantasy managers, starting with the running backs. Matt Harmon is joined by Yahoo's own draft expert Charles McDonald to take an extended look at the running back position ahead of April's draft.
“You get a gut feeling when you’re in a good place with great people. I definitely took a leap of faith in him and the program and being in Blacksburg. I’m glad that I went with my gut,” Virginia Tech star Taylor Soule said of her coach.
The Astros began their World Series title defense Thursday against the White Sox, but it didn't go as they planned.
Carter is an elite prospect, but his alleged involvement in a fatal car crash reportedly means that he won't join the Raiders.
Kim Mulkey was largely quiet about Brittney Griner’s arrest and detainment in Russia despite them winning a national title together at Baylor.
Could the NFL put multiple teams in Europe? It's a wild idea -- here are the challenges, and the opportunities, involved.
There's nothing like getting off to a hot start in your fantasy baseball season. Fred Zinkie identifies the teams to lean into for April.