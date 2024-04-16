On the slate: April 15-April 22

A look at the upcoming local sports schedule. Schedules and times are subject to change. Double check with your schools. All times Pacific.

Monday, April 15

Prep Girls Golf: La Grande at Baker Invite, noon

Tuesday, April 16

Prep Softball: Elgin/Imbler at Grant Union/Prairie City, 4 p.m.; Baker/Powder Valley JV at Union/Cove, 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball: Burns at La Grande, 4 p.m.; Union/Cove at Elgin, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf: La Grande at Baker Invite, noon

Prep Tennis: Baker at La Grande, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 18

College Track and Field: Eastern Oregon University at Cascade Collegiate Conference Heptathlon/Decathlon, La Grande, TBA

Prep Softball: Weston-McEwen/Griswold at Wallowa Valley, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf: La Grande at Heppner Invite, TBA

Prep Tennis: La Grande at Four Rivers, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 19

College Softball: Bushnell atEastern Oregon University (2), 2 p.m.

College Track and Field: Eastern Oregon University at Cascade Collegiate Conference Heptathlon/Decathlon, La Grande, TBA; Eastern Oregon University at EOU Open, La Grande, TBA

Prep Softball: Irrigon at Elgin/Imbler (2), 1 p.m.; Mac-Hi at Wallowa Valley (2), 1 p.m.; Pendleton at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

Prep Baseball: Wallowa Valley at Mac-Hi (2) 1 p.m.; Elgin at Union/Cove (2), 1 p.m.; Pendleton at La Grande (2), 2 p.m.

Prep Track and Field: La Grande at Prosser Rotary Invite, Prosser, Washington, TBA; La Grande at Oregon Relays, Eugene, TBA; Imbler at Don Walker Invitational, Nyssa, noon

Saturday, April 20

College Softball: Bushnell atEastern Oregon University (2), 11 a.m.

College Baseball: Eastern Oregon University at Central Washington (2), noon

Prep Track and Field: La Grande at Oregon Relays, Eugene, TBA; Cove at Cove Charter School 1A-2A-3A Invite, EOU, 10 a.m.