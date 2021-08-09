Slam Dunk: Inside a $27.5 Million NYC Townhouse With Its Own Indoor Basketball Court

Living in Manhattan has its perks, but square footage isn’t always one of them. You’ll most likely splurge on a big Hamptons vacation home if you want some extra space, as even the most generous of NYC homes can feel a bit claustrophobic at times. Not so for a new listing on the Upper West Side, which has enough room for its own basketball court in the basement.

At $27.5 million, the townhouse is the most expensive on-the-market offering in the tony neighborhood. According to the New York Post, David and Dana Luttway purchased the place in 2015 and have since been working hard to coordinate a total gut renovation of the place. The former is an investment banker, the latter is a real-estate developer and the daughter of former US congresswoman Nita Lowey. This Upper West Side project marks one of their most ambitious flips to date.

The basketball court - Credit: Photo: Tim Waltman/Sotheby’s International Realty

The home is 11,300 square feet altogether, with an additional 2,600 square feet of outdoor space that includes the rooftop terrace (which has its own kitchen and seating areas), terraces off the guest rooms and a ground-floor loggia. There are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and it’s a seven-story home. (Don’t worry, the Luttways installed an elevator so it’s easier to get around.)

One of the home’s most distinct features is its bay window, which looks out onto the street and is made of copper. Head up the stairs to the second floor and you’ll find the entire level belongs to the primary suite, which features double baths, double dressing rooms and a home office area.

The dining room. - Credit: Photo: Tim Waltman/Sotheby’s International Realty

But the best amenities are downstairs: There’s a full game room, a wine cellar and a fitness room. If all that’s not enough for you, there’s also a double-height basketball court for shooting some hoops with friends and family.

There’s a reason these are such hard-to-find assets in NYC. “The basketball court, recreation room, gym and wine cellar turned out to be the most expensive and time-consuming 2,000 square feet I have ever built,” Dana Luttway told the New York Post. Thankfully, here all the work has been done for you.

Tim Waltman of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing. Check out more photos below:

The rooftop terrace - Credit: Photo: Tim Waltman/Sotheby’s International Realty

The kitchen - Credit: Photo: Tim Waltman/Sotheby’s International Realty

One of the bedrooms - Credit: Photo: Tim Waltman/Sotheby’s International Realty

The home office - Credit: Photo: Tim Waltman/Sotheby’s International Realty

One of the bathrooms - Credit: Photo: Tim Waltman/Sotheby’s International Realty

The fitness room - Credit: Photo: Tim Waltman/Sotheby’s International Realty

The wine cellar - Credit: Photo: Tim Waltman/Sotheby’s International Realty

