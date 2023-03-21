Slade Bolden to workout at Alabama football Pro Day

Former Alabama Crimson Tide WR and special teams standout, Slade Bolden, will run routes and catch passes from Bryce Young at the Crimson Tide’s Pro Day on Thursday.

Bolden went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft, however, he was quickly signed as a free agent by the Baltimore Ravens. Bolden suffered an injury with the Ravens before ultimately being released back in October.

The wide receiver hasn’t seen playing time in the NFL so getting extra reps in front of scouts is much needed, especially since Young didn’t throw at the NFL combine a few weeks ago either, so plenty of scouts will be in attendance.

Hopefully, Bolden is able to impress some people on Thursday and find himself on a roster for 2023.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire